House fire in Laurel hospitalizes one person
LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning. The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation. Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received...
Dozens of people indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - Dozens of people have been indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges following an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Billings Police Department. The Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative was started to address an increase in property crime, including burglary, theft and fraud offenses, in...
Armed robbery suspected arrested by BPD
A 23-year-old man threatened people in a Billings business Wednesday night with a handgun and was later apprehended by police officers.It happened in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 8:15pm Wednesday night. Police allege the man fled the business with merchandise after threatening the staff with a gun....
[Breaking] Armed Robbery at 2600 Block of 6th Avenue North in Billings
Just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter Account:. Billings Police have apprehended a 23 year old male in a parking lot in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North in Downtown Billings. Townsquare Media has not confirmed the exact location of the robbery, however this is the location of...
Billings police activate Slick Streets Policy
The Billings Police Department activated its Slick Streets Policy as a result of the hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning.
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Woman and her three children found safe
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
Montana resident draws attention to dying fish in conservation area
Mark Jurovich pulled out his phone and captured a video of about three carp swimming in the shallow water and at least five laying dead on the shoreline.
Four Unidentified Crow Indian Girls
Four Unidentified Crow Indian Girls Historic Photo Native Americans ...
Hello, Montana – Billings Food Bank
Sheryle Shandy with the Billings Food Bank talks about its impact on the community. The food bank started collecting 20,000 pounds of food and expanded to 27 million pounds. The Billings Food Bank has plenty of volunteer opportunities available and can be found here.
Wildlife officials stand by plan to let moose leave Billings 'on its own'
After a month of taking up residence in Billings, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is still choosing to let the animal decide to leave on its own.
Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
Family and friends recall life of legendary Billings broadcaster Lonnie Bell
Lonnie Bell was inducted into the Country Music DJ Hall of Fame in 2005 after decades in radio broadcasting.
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
St. Vincent heart doctors perform first Ross surgery in Montana
A Pryor woman is looking forward to returning to an active healthy life after undergoing an innovative heart procedure at St. Vincent Healtcare.
Lonnie Bell, Billings radio legend, dies at 98
The announcement was made on Bell's radio station Facebook page, Lonnie Bell's Classic Country, which aired Sunday mornings on KGHL.
