A charming brownstone that has been in the same family since it was built in 1940, and whose 82-year-old owner grew up in it, is on the market for $1.22 million. The two-story row house, which has been in the same family for more than five decades and has never been on the market, is located in the heart of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Avenue S, only steps away from the iconic Marine Park, nearby restaurants, shops and cafes.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO