Olivia Attwood has revealed that being “dangerously anaemic” is the reason she dropped out of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! after only a couple of days of filming.The former Love Island contestant, who is now back in Manchester after her short stint in Australia, said the condition was spotted during a routine blood test that all I’m a Celeb contestants undergo.The blood test also flagged low sodium and potassium levels which prompted staff of the ITV show to take Attwood, 31, to A&E.“I was so scared, I was like, ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’ They...

53 MINUTES AGO