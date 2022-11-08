Read full article on original website
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who have their longest streak since winning nine in a row Nov. 17-Dec. 7, 2007. Third-string goalie Akira Schmid had 16 saves in his first start of the season.Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller scored for Arizon, which had won the first three games of its season-high 14-game road trip. Karel Vejmelka finished with 22 saves.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game at the Washington Capitals. Patrick Maroon fought Garnet Hathaway while officials were looking at Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. Several other players on the ice paired up, and Tampa Bay’s Nick Paul jumped off the bench for a second before being urged back by teammates to avoid an automatic suspension. Aube-Kubel was ejected with a match penalty, and the Capitals killed off all five minutes and scored 7 seconds after the Lightning power play expired.
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his career and made Mats Zuccarrello’s goal late in the first period stand up, and the Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken. Fleury made 28 saves and was excellent in the third period as Seattle pushed for an equalizer posting his first shutout in his 22nd regular season game with the Wild. Fleury made three stops in the closing seconds on Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde. Fleury had four shutouts last season with Chicago before being traded to Minnesota. Zuccarello scored his sixth goal of the season beating Seattle goalie Martin Jones. Jones made 20 saves.
