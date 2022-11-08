ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

How property owners can avoid rental pitfalls and create a solution that works for everyone

Although Lafayette’s rental home market has traditionally been less robust than that in similar-sized cities, it has been strong in 2022. Under the right circumstances, making a residential property available for rent can be an ideal solution for both landlords and tenants. However, it can present challenges and there are steps that both sides should take beforehand to ensure everything goes smoothly.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Leaders In Philanthropy honored for their impact throughout Acadiana

Each year, Community Foundation of Acadiana is proud to honor the individuals and families who make the region a better place. In their own ways, they embrace a commitment to serve and support others. That is why they are the 2022 Leaders In Philanthropy Award recipients. Leaders In Philanthropy Award...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee

I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LPSS to pursue buying half of old north Lafayette Wal-Mart building

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette. The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 2-8

OTHER: 314 Jefferson St., description, third floor buildout of The Opportunity Machine; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $1,555,490. GOVERNMENT: 213 W. Vermilion St., description, renovation, restoration and addition of second floor to Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $800,000. OTHER: 500...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.

East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
BATON ROUGE, LA
subr.edu

Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'

Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Shake Shack ready to open its doors on Monday

From a hot dog cart in New York to locations around the world, Shake Shack is now here in Baton Rouge. The popular burger chain will open to the public at 11 a.m. Nov. 14, and the first 100 guests will receive a gift bag with items from local artist, Aline Moreaux.
BATON ROUGE, LA

