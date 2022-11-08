Read full article on original website
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
MedicalXpress
No difference in heart outcomes found in use of two diuretics to treat blood pressure
Two common diuretics used to control blood pressure had no difference in cardiovascular outcomes, including death, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
2minutemedicine.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
Leg Artery Disease Can Lead to Amputation, But a Surgery May Help Prevent That
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors know a lot about the best ways to treat heart attacks and strokes, but until now they really didn’t have this kind of information for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Affecting as many as 10 million people in the United States, PAD...
ahajournals.org
Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Dementia risk may be tied to how long blood pressure stays in target range
The longer a person's blood pressure levels remain under control, the lower their risk may be for dementia, new research shows. The findings add to evidence suggesting that good heart and brain health is best achieved by keeping systolic blood pressure (the upper number) consistently under control, compared to having levels that vary, even if the average falls within the target range.
heart.org
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with Type 2 diabetes
A new cholesterol medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with Type 2 diabetes, however, there was no decrease in the risk of cardiovascular events or death. The medication reduced triglyceride levels by more than one-fourth, and patients were followed for up to 5 years. In this high-risk study population,...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia
CNN — Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65,...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
peerj.com
Development of a prediction model to estimate the 5-year risk of cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality in haemodialysis patients: a retrospective study
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
How Diabetes Affects The Heart
How Diabetes Affects The Heart
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths. "Given that the two different therapies provide the same effect on outcomes, we shouldn't spend time switching patients from one to the other, and instead concentrate on giving the right dose and adjusting other therapies that have been proven to have long-term benefits," said study lead author...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Harvard Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"
