‘Zero tolerance’: Man accused of climbing through broken window of beachside Volusia County home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was released from custody a week ago is back in jail after Volusia County deputies said he was caught breaking into a home along the beachside following Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said neighbors called them...
cw34.com
Slash, Crash and Smash: 3 girls cause more than $350K in damages
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls face felony charges after deputies said they vandalized a business, causing more than $350,000 in damages. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said three girls — ages 12 to 13 — broke into Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and proceeded to vandalize the property. The girls slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, crashed into products using forklifts, smashed property and spray-paint graffiti. Two of the girls even spray painted their names onto foam blocks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fugitive captured while ‘engaging in black magic ritual,’ Florida sheriff says
A “black magic ritual” was interrupted when someone called 911 to report a man was behaving unusually and “burning unknown items” behind a Florida shopping mall, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It happened late Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the European Village in Palm...
villages-news.com
Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza
A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Elderly Man Involved in Nursing Home Death Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial
72 year-old Cliff Mody, the man who was charged in the death of a fellow resident at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care back in May, has been declared incompetent to stand trial. After examination, it was determined that Mody’s dementia meets the qualifications of keeping him from the courtroom.
Volusia residents see some homes damaged, partly washed away during worst of Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole swept homes into the ocean and other buildings considered safe at the start of the week, are now dangerous to be around. People in Volusia County are waking up Friday morning to see some buildings that have dropped into the ocean. The destruction...
click orlando
Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
Volusia County officials: Beach post-hurricanes will ‘look different than it has in the past’
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Back-to-back hurricanes have hurt Volusia County’s hotel and hospitality industry. Several sea walls damaged during Hurricane Ian did not hold up during Hurricane Nicole. Now, some hotels and condo complexes may never reopen. Several hotels had to be evacuated during the hurricane, with the...
Orange County man, woman electrocuted by downed power line
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said two people have died after they were electrocuted Thursday outside a home in Orange County. Officials said the two victims were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Conway area, near Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. Paramedics were called to...
click orlando
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
flaglerlive.com
Luke Ingram, 19, Charged In Murder of Grandfather and Assault of Father and Cops in Clermont Ct. Incident
Luke Ingram, a 19-year-old resident of Dunwoody, Ga., who was visiting his father and grandfather in Palm Coast, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather at 34 Clermont Court early this morning. Ingram is accused of killing Darwin Larry Ingram, 85, who had lived at the...
Hurricane Nicole: These Volusia County buildings have been deemed structurally unsound
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Nicole inches closer to Florida, Volusia County has deemed several buildings structurally unsound. The Las Brisas condo buildings facing the beach, 3001 Hill Street, were deemed unsafe by the New Smyrna Beach building department due to the erosion of the sea wall. Residents are being urged to evacuate.
WESH
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
click orlando
Tavares woman, 39, dies after fiery crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Tavares woman died after a fiery crash Thursday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue near West 7th Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm
Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
UPDATE: Eastbound I-4 reopens in Seminole County after 2 hurt in rollover crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash has part of the eastbound I-4 shut down for several hours Friday morning. I-4 is now reopened in Seminole County. Seminole County Fire Rescue said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled during the collision. Officials said...
CNBC
How this 32-year-old went from prison to making $150,000 in Orlando
After being incarcerated and charged with a felony at 16, Marquis Mckenzie Sr. was hopeless about his future career prospects. But the 32-year-old now brings in about $150,000 a year as a business owner and community organizer in Orlando, Florida. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at Clermont Court in Palm Coast. Officers responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 9 and found a man had died in the home, according to a press release from the FCSO. The FCSO's Major Case Unit and CSI unit are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident, the press release said.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Video shows the inside of a Wilbur-By-The-Sea home that crumbled into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A home in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea community in Volusia County has collapsed into the ocean. The home was one of many structures that the county was monitoring after being damaged by Hurricane Ian. It’s one of the hardest-hit areas by the storm. Storm surge from...
