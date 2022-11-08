ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Slash, Crash and Smash: 3 girls cause more than $350K in damages

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls face felony charges after deputies said they vandalized a business, causing more than $350,000 in damages. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said three girls — ages 12 to 13 — broke into Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and proceeded to vandalize the property. The girls slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, crashed into products using forklifts, smashed property and spray-paint graffiti. Two of the girls even spray painted their names onto foam blocks.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
SANFORD, FL
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Tavares woman, 39, dies after fiery crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Tavares woman died after a fiery crash Thursday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue near West 7th Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
How this 32-year-old went from prison to making $150,000 in Orlando

After being incarcerated and charged with a felony at 16, Marquis Mckenzie Sr. was hopeless about his future career prospects. But the 32-year-old now brings in about $150,000 a year as a business owner and community organizer in Orlando, Florida. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
ORLANDO, FL
FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at Clermont Court in Palm Coast. Officers responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 9 and found a man had died in the home, according to a press release from the FCSO. The FCSO's Major Case Unit and CSI unit are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident, the press release said.
PALM COAST, FL

