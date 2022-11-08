VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls face felony charges after deputies said they vandalized a business, causing more than $350,000 in damages. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said three girls — ages 12 to 13 — broke into Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and proceeded to vandalize the property. The girls slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, crashed into products using forklifts, smashed property and spray-paint graffiti. Two of the girls even spray painted their names onto foam blocks.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO