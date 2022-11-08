Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
Herrington: Grizzlies win chemistry contest in rematch with playoff foe Minnesota
This rematch of last spring’s first-round playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves was, for Grizzlies fans, an opportunity for gratitude.
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114
De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 26 points
Lillard finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes during Portland's 105-95 win over the Hornets on Wednesday. Lillard failed to score any points in the first quarter before racking up 14 in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three. Down 12 midway through the third quarter, the Portland point guard knocked down back-to-back threes and then added another 30-foot three-pointer shortly after to help the Trail Blazers storm back with an 18-2 run. During the run, Lillard also passed Magic Johnson for 83rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Dean: Outrighted to minors
Dean was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. After being sent down by the Giants in September, Dean will lose his spot on the 40-man roster now that the offseason is underway. It's possible he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
Photos: Clarkston football scores in final seconds to defeat Adams
CLARKSTON, Mich. — The Clarkston Wolves (10-2) defeated the Adams Highlanders 36-33 in the regional round of the Division 1 playoffs Friday night. The two teams entered halftime tied at 21. Clarkston running back Ethan Clark scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Wolves a 28-21 ...
CBS Sports
Giants' Zack Littell: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Littell was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Littell was sent down in mid-September and will lose his spot on the team's 40-man roster now that the offseason has begun. It's possible that he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice
Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
