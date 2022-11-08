ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Election Day going smoothly in Stark County

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 3 days ago
CANTON – Stark County Board of Elections officials say things are going well at polls across Stark County. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m.

Voters will cast their votes for governor, state offices, U.S. Senate, and local races and issues. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Election Day:Justice Department to monitor voting rights in Ohio, 23 other states

Jeff Matthews, director of the Board of Elections, said many voters have already cast their ballots in today's election.

"Some places are very busy," he said. "One party has a higher propensity to vote on Election Day than the other and that's reflected in those locations where they have a higher percentage of Republicans."

The warm weather over the weekend brought out many voters to cast their ballots, Deputy Director Regine Johnson said.

"There were lots of people in line Sunday," she said. "Hopefully good weather will bring more people out to vote on Election Day."

On Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that Ohio voters set a record this year for early voting in a nonpresidential election year, with more than 1.55 million voting during early in-person or by mail-in absentee ballot. It was a 3.9% increase over the previous record set in 2018, state officials said.

Matthews said there have been no reported issues with voting machines.

While voting is not being disrupted, a polling location at St. Timothy's Church in Massillon has no water due to road workers outside the church rupturing a water line.

Water has been provided to the polling location and Matthews said they continue to monitor the situation and will provide whatever is needed ― including a port-a-potty if needed.

"You can still vote," Matthews said. "There are always little problems that come up and we just adjust to them."

There have been no reports of poll worker or voter intimidation, he added.

"Unlike all the national hype about poll worker intimidation, it hasn't happened (locally)," Matthews said. "I won't say that there isn't an occasional rude person but you get that in every walk of life."

The biggest complaint received by the elections board today has been the posted signs stating no cellphones.

"That's not you can't have cellphones in the polling place," Matthews explained. "It's more we don't want you having a discussion with your aunt while people are trying to vote.

"If that's as bad as it gets, I'll take it."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

