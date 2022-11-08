Read full article on original website
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
When will we know who controls the House? Five takeaways
(The Hill) – In this year’s tighter-than-expected battle for congressional control, it may be days before Americans know whether President Biden’s Democrats hold the House of Representatives, or whether Republicans will clinch the majority. Republicans’ rumored red wave failed to sweep over Election Day on Tuesday and...
Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed
Republicans made a striking decision earlier this year to nominate candidates for top statewide posts in swing states who backed overturning President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. Most of those candidates lost in the midterm election. Doug Mastriano, who commissioned buses to take Pennsylvanians to the Jan. 6, 2021,...
