ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Joseph P. Shemansky

Joseph P. Shemansky, of New Britain, entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Saks) Shemansky. He was born in New Britain on May 20, 1957 and he attended local schools, St. Thomas Seminary and the University of Hartford. He retired from the State of CT at Cedarcrest Hospital, and CVH after 30 years in 2012.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Laurie Ann 'Lulu' Siwik

Laurie Ann “Lulu” Siwik, age 50, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1972 to her parents Carol and Dennis Siwik who have predeceased her. She is survived by her three children, Brianna Pina, Avionna Jones, Jackson Forte; her granddaughter, Nylah Santiago; her sister, Julie Siwik and her brother, Justin Siwik; and her two aunts, Elaine Patterson & Joyce Hammick.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Hospital of Central Connecticut earns nine excellence awards, 32 five-star ratings

NEW BRITAIN – Hartford HealthCare’s hospitals, including the Hospital of Central Connecticut, earned nine awards for specialty excellence and 32 five-star ratings, according to new research released by Healthgrades. The specialty excellence awards included cardiac, neurosciences, spine surgery, prostate surgeries, pulmonary and critical care. “We are proud to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser

PLAINVILLE – PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser on Nov. 19. PARC is continuing to celebrate its 65th birthday at the 19th Annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fundraiser to be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain issues Drought Watch

NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners

BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven boy

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from New Haven. State police said Ahmir Harris was last seen at some point on Thursday. Troopers described him as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research returns

Rick Daddario, a former resident of New Britain, is pleased to announce the return of his annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research on Sunday, Nov. 20. “It’s great having the concert return this year,” exclaimed Rick Daddario, music director at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and event organizer. “There’s an enormous amount of energy around it and I know it’s going to be a good crowd because people are talking about it because they missed it the last two years.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy