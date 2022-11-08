Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Joseph P. Shemansky
Joseph P. Shemansky, of New Britain, entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Saks) Shemansky. He was born in New Britain on May 20, 1957 and he attended local schools, St. Thomas Seminary and the University of Hartford. He retired from the State of CT at Cedarcrest Hospital, and CVH after 30 years in 2012.
New Britain Herald
Laurie Ann 'Lulu' Siwik
Laurie Ann “Lulu” Siwik, age 50, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1972 to her parents Carol and Dennis Siwik who have predeceased her. She is survived by her three children, Brianna Pina, Avionna Jones, Jackson Forte; her granddaughter, Nylah Santiago; her sister, Julie Siwik and her brother, Justin Siwik; and her two aunts, Elaine Patterson & Joyce Hammick.
New Britain Herald
Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground. It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.
New Britain Herald
CT Historical Society presenter will portray Jordan Freeman at upcoming program
PLAINVILLE – A presenter from the Connecticut Historical Society is coming to Plainville Public Library on Nov. 17 to share the story of Jordan Freeman, a freed black man who fought during the Revolutionary War. The program, "Jordan Freeman: The Fight to Set a People Free" will be presented...
New Britain Herald
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
New Britain Herald
Hospital of Central Connecticut earns nine excellence awards, 32 five-star ratings
NEW BRITAIN – Hartford HealthCare’s hospitals, including the Hospital of Central Connecticut, earned nine awards for specialty excellence and 32 five-star ratings, according to new research released by Healthgrades. The specialty excellence awards included cardiac, neurosciences, spine surgery, prostate surgeries, pulmonary and critical care. “We are proud to...
New Britain Herald
PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser
PLAINVILLE – PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser on Nov. 19. PARC is continuing to celebrate its 65th birthday at the 19th Annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fundraiser to be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
New Britain Herald
New Britain issues Drought Watch
NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect new real estate property assessments
You may have heard rumblings around town about an upcoming property revaluation process, so I wanted to use this month’s column to clarify what this means and give you more information on what to expect. Pursuant to Connecticut state law, each town is required to conduct a revaluation on...
New Britain Herald
Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners
BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
New Britain Herald
Turco excited for next two years in office, plus rest of Newington Election Day winners
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco defeated GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday, winning nearly 59% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Cappello had hoped to secure the lead, with plans of repealing the police...
Eyewitness News
Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven boy
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from New Haven. State police said Ahmir Harris was last seen at some point on Thursday. Troopers described him as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
New Britain Herald
Annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research returns
Rick Daddario, a former resident of New Britain, is pleased to announce the return of his annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research on Sunday, Nov. 20. “It’s great having the concert return this year,” exclaimed Rick Daddario, music director at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and event organizer. “There’s an enormous amount of energy around it and I know it’s going to be a good crowd because people are talking about it because they missed it the last two years.”
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
darientimes.com
'I will kill somebody': Threatening text sent before Saint Joseph shooting in West Hartford, warrant shows
WEST HARTFORD — Police say the 22-year-old was furious his ex-girlfriend was with another man. So much so, he told her in a text, “I will kill somebody if dat ever happened again,” according to the warrant for his arrest. Two days later, Darnell Barnes almost made...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
Comments / 0