4 charged in South Carolina coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings
In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims.
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
Ex-Money Boss for Tom Girardi’s Bankrupt Law Firm Jailed on Federal Wire Fraud Charge
The former chief financial officer for disbarred California lawyer Tom Girardi’s bankrupt law firm has been jailed on a federal wire fraud charge. Christopher Kazuo Kamon, 49, appeared in federal court in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday on a wire fraud charge filed in the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles.
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Sentenced to life for stealing $14: ‘I needed help, but was given jail’
David Coulson, imprisoned in California under ‘tough on crime’ laws from the 90s, was released after decades: ‘Finally someone has heard me’
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Prosecutors reportedly believe teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher — brutally ambushing her during her daily walk at a park — because one of them got a bad grade. This information comes out as an attorney for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 17, tries to suppress the result...
The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years
Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
YSL Affiliate Receives Four Life Sentences For Murder
The YSL RICO case saw its first conviction in the form of Jayden Myrick receiving four life sentences. Fox 5 Atlanta reports the YSL affiliate was involved in a robbery and murder back in July 2018. Myrick—known by the nicknames “JayMan” and “Set Trip”—and his co-defendant, Torrus Fleetwood, reportedly approached four people outside of a wedding venue in Brookhaven, Ga. Myrick is said to have demanded the people’s belongings which included cell phones, wallets, and other items. More from VIBE.comTravis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld LawsuitGunna Files Fourth Bond Motion To Be Released From JailT.I. Names Atlanta's Top 5 Most Influential...
Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law
A Florida judge has used “very narrow” technical grounds to dismiss a case against a man accused of violating the Sunshine State’s election laws. Robert Lee Wood, 56, of Miami was one of nearly two dozen defendants rounded up by an election police unit assembled at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Miami-Dade County court records say Wood was charged with two election law felonies: registering as an unqualified voter and falsely voting.
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
CNBC
Fake billionaire, Harvard grad poseur Justin Costello denied bail after judge calls him 'economic danger' to public
The former fugitive Justin Costello was ordered detained without bail pending trial because he is seen as a serious flight risk and economic danger to the community, a federal judge said in a court filing. Costello is accused of posing as a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and an Iraq War...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
