FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
Veterans Day celebrations, drone show and more happening this weekend in Utah
It's been a busy week in Utah - so this weekend, have some fun and head to a local event near you! Here's a list of what's happening
kpcw.org
Matt Wright and Liesl Jenkins with Park City Mountain lift mechanic unionization
Matt Wright and Liesl Jenkins from Park City Mountain lift mechanic unionization discuss the process for unionizing.
8-year-old boy chosen as grand marshal of Ogden’s holiday parade and gala
The honorable task of becoming the grand marshal for Ogden’s Holiday Electric Parade and Gala will be bestowed upon someone special this year.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
kpcw.org
Fresh Tracks Friday | November 11, 2022
9 a.m. - Abigail Osborn - Don't Have The Heart. Residing in Nashville, TN, Abigail Osborn is a songwriter with passion for sharing honest stories. She grew up in Colorado then attended Belmont University in Nashville, perusing an degree in music business. Eventually she decided to be the musician herself and dropped out of college to dedicate herself to her craft.
ksl.com
Get in the Christmas spirit with a Grammy-nominated Utah performer's holiday show tour
This story is sponsored by Jenny Oaks Baker. As the days become shorter and the weather colder, the urge to bundle up and stay indoors is strong. But these telltale signs of winter also mean Christmas is around the corner. Joe Bennett, professor of musicology at Berklee College of Music...
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Main Street Program to Boost Local Economies
A historic downtown helps define a community’s character, but century-old structures can be difficult to renovate and maintain. But thanks to Utah’s Main Street Program, seven cities recently received a financial boost to help spruce up businesses that strive to keep their aging downtown blocks vibrant. That slate...
kpcw.org
Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle
Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle discusses the efforts of local businesses to make sustainability a top priority in honor of National Sustainability Day.
The story of ‘Shucked,’ a new musical that falls ‘somewhere between’ ‘The Book of Mormon’ and ‘Oklahoma!’
What is the musical “Shucked” about? Will “Shucked” be on Broadway? Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, Robert Horn and Jack O’Brien are behind the musical “Shucked,” which is running at the Pioneer Theatre in Salt Lake City.
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake City
Moon Bakery in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Touted as "The First Korean Bakery In Utah," Moon Bakery offers delicious baked goods, desserts, snacks, and shaved ice desserts.
cityweekly.net
Kanell's Farewell
It's the end of an era for Salt Lake City and the Kanell family who, for more than a century, have owned and operated businesses within a one-block radius of 700 South and 300 West. Since 1918, the family has run a grocery, a TV and appliance store and, most...
KUTV
Which ski resorts are open? Here's the schedule for when lifts start running in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The early snow is bringing with it early skiing, as well. Several of Utah's ski resorts either pushed up their opening weekends or announced an opening date earlier than scheduled after multiple snowstorms left feet of powder in the mountains. Here's what's open now,...
kpcw.org
Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell
Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting.
kpcw.org
Park City Museum's Pub Crawl
Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday's Pub Crawl and upcoming family program.
Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules
It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
kpcw.org
Ukrainian refugees, local host discuss process and how community can help
Park City resident Allison Dittmer and Ukrainian couple Olena and Zhenya Kreider talk about the refugee process and how the community can help.
Restoration work begins on ‘G’ mountain in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove residents may be wondering why’ve seen and heard a helicopter flying overhead. It’s because the restoration project of the “G” overlooking the city has begun and will continue for the next several months. The project includes restoring the G monument and surrounding landscape, located...
utah.gov
UDOT releases transportation alternatives for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City
Public invited to submit comments, participate in open houses as part of I-15 environmental process for I-15 Farmington to Salt Lake City EIS. UDOT has identified transportation alternatives for I-15 between Farmington and Salt Lake City as part of the I-15 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). UDOT invites the public to provide input and formal comments to the study team from Nov. 10 to Dec. 16, 2022 to help the study team develop and enhance these alternatives.
