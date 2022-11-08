Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
therealdeal.com
Dallas’ “nuisance” apartment complexes can be sued
The Dallas City Council voted unanimously this week to “crack down” on problem properties. The measure allows the city to label properties as public safety nuisances, the Dallas Morning News reported. Hazards such as nonworking outdoor lighting at multifamily properties or faulty roofs, walls, ceilings and doors can...
therealdeal.com
Mehrdad Moayedi developing 1,100 acres in Terrell
Centurion American’s Las Lomas project has finally sprouted legs. Mehrdad Moayedi’s Farmers Branch-based firm bought 1,100 acres of land off Interstate 20 in Terrell, about 30 miles outside of Dallas, late last year. It was the company’s third such land buy in Kaufman County that year. Now, the Dallas Business Journal reports, at least eight phases of development are planned for this tract.
therealdeal.com
Can mortgage rate buy-downs offset chill in DFW resi?
Mortgage rate buy-downs–traditionally a last-minute negotiating tactic to close deals–are now being deployed by sellers, builders, brokers and lenders as a way to entice home buyers in North Texas and elsewhere as interest rates go up and the residential market cools down. So far, it’s working, with the...
therealdeal.com
Dallas hikes hotel tax for Fair Park, convention center
Dallas voters approved a tax increase on hotel rooms, which will pay for a new convention center and renovations to Fair Park. Proposition A passed and will raise the tax collected from customers who stay in hotels, motels or short-term rentals, the Dallas Morning News reported. The tax will increase to 15 percent from 13 percent.
therealdeal.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District hacked, down for days
The Dallas Central Appraisal District’s website has been down for at least two days since it was hacked this week. The website, dcad.org, serves the Dallas County tax-assessor’s office and experienced a cyberattack that shut it down for the time being, D Magazine reports. The appraisal district doesn’t...
Big Flats McDonald’s looking to hire up to 40 people after remodel
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – After two months of renovations, the McDonald’s in Big Flats is planning to reopen and hire dozens of workers. The franchise announced a hiring event planned for Friday, Nov. 11 at the Chambers Road location in Big Flats. The fast-food restaurant has been closed since September 19 for a remodel. […]
NewsChannel 36
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
13 WHAM
Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive
Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
ithaca.com
SIx Burglaries Reported on November 8
On the morning of 11/8/22 beginning at approximately 4:30AM, Ithaca Police Officers began to respond to several calls to service that were determined to be commercial burglaries. Currently there have been 6 reported commercial burglaries, some via forced entry and others through unlocked windows. One of these burglaries resulted in the theft of a vehicle that was later located several blocks away.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Head Properties LLC to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 9032 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jerry and Linda Gardner to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022,...
Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
NewsChannel 36
Brush Fire to Burn Overnight in Jasper
JASPER N.Y. (WENY) -- Efforts to suppress a forest fire at Turkey Ridge State Forest have stopped Thursday as firefighters face darkness and a large number of dead trees falling around them. While the fire will still burn, Tim Marshall, Director of Public Safety for Steuben County, said there was no risk to residential structures.
NewsChannel 36
New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
City Attorney lashes out at “mob attack” from city employees; budget passes after four hour closed-door session
ITHACA, N.Y.—There have been uncomfortable moments in Ithaca politics from time to time, as there are in virtually any government. Those moments have seemed to come more frequently in the past 10 or so months as Common Council and Acting Mayor Laura Lewis adjust to their new leader and role, respectively, and two ethics investigations take place.
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
Hornell Police remind residents lock up their houses and cars
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Like other local law enforcement in the last year, Hornell Police are reminding people to keep their homes and businesses locked up as the number of theft reports has increased recently. The City of Hornell Police Department issued a reminder to residents to keep their homes, storage facilities, vehicles, construction sites […]
NewsChannel 36
Fire Breaks Out in South Waverly, Destroys Restaurant
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (WENY) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly that required the assistance of multiple fire departments. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly-Barton fire departments responded to a fire at Reese's Restaurant last night at around 7 PM.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire
NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A Batavia man with an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests, including two arrests during the past year in Livingston and Wyoming counties, now faces new charges after an indictment was unsealed in County Court. 50-year-old Louis Coleman was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the village of Attica to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent earlier this year. Coleman had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous drug charges and is still facing numerous, similar charges in Livingston County.
