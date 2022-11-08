Terry Stoops turns to advising Superintendent Catherine Truitt after Charter School Advisory Board resignation

As with every election cycle, there were many down-ballot races across North Carolina that could alter how criminal justice is meted out in the Old North State. Despite the onslaught of campaign ads, US Senators and Representatives are not the elected officials who will reduce crime. Criminal justice is a local issue. To that end, sheriff candidates from all 100 of North Carolina’s counties were on the ballot this Election Day, as were district attorneys.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO