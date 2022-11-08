SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released body cam footage of a deadly shooting in Oak Park involving deputies and a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.It happened on the morning of October 18 on 41st Street.The sheriff's office said deputies got a call from a woman who said her father was high on meth and had just assaulted his girlfriend, threatening to kill her and several other people inside a house, including a 3-year-old.Everyone except the man and his girlfriend was able to exit the home safely. When deputies arrived, the man opened the door and stepped outside holding a shotgun in one hand and his girlfriend in the other.Deputies then shot and killed the man. His girlfriend was not hurt.No officers were hurt in the shooting.The full video released by the sheriff's office can be seen here.

