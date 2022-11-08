Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Roseville with the ‘intent to defraud,’ sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Roseville on Oct. 31, with an “intent to defraud,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, around 12:39 a.m. on Oct. 31, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on three people inside a vehicle in Roseville on Blue Oaks Blvd. The […]
KCRA.com
West Sac PD: Suspected gunman killed in crash after police chase in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver leading West Sacramento police officers on a chase died Thursday morning after he crashed in the south Sacramento area, officials said. Kenslee Viera, a spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department, said detectives were in Sacramento looking for a man they believe shot and injured someone in Sept. 30 in West Sacramento.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted carjacking, battery, DUI
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 26. Scott Robert English, 24, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in the 1400...
Woman on bicycle killed in hit-and-run in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area late Wednesday afternoon.The Sacramento Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4:36 p.m. in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.The bicyclist, only described as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle involved in the collision fled before first responders arrived, the Sacramento Police Department said. A suspect vehicle description was not available.Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman killed. Investigators have obtained statements from witnesses and the incident remains under investigation, Sacramento police said. The collision caused some road closures in the area. All roads have since been reopened.
goldcountrymedia.com
Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
2news.com
Two arrested on drug charges in Auburn
Last month, detectives conducted a general enforcement operation in unincorporated Auburn that resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges. The operation is funded by the grant the sheriff's office received from CaliforniaABC. During the operation, detectives observed a vehicle leave a convenience store in the Bowman area....
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff’s office investigates after shots fired near ampm
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night near an ampm. The incident unfolded at 65th Street and Florin Road in south Sacramento. A spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired in the direction of deputies but that no one was...
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
Fox40
‘Unapologetic’: Roseville man with history of road rage gets 50 years to life in prison
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man with a history of road rage and attacking someone after following them to their home was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA said 43-year-old Zubin Bogdanoff repeatedly crashed into the...
kubaradio.com
Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
Body cam video released of deadly Oak shooting involving Sacramento deputies
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released body cam footage of a deadly shooting in Oak Park involving deputies and a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.It happened on the morning of October 18 on 41st Street.The sheriff's office said deputies got a call from a woman who said her father was high on meth and had just assaulted his girlfriend, threatening to kill her and several other people inside a house, including a 3-year-old.Everyone except the man and his girlfriend was able to exit the home safely. When deputies arrived, the man opened the door and stepped outside holding a shotgun in one hand and his girlfriend in the other.Deputies then shot and killed the man. His girlfriend was not hurt.No officers were hurt in the shooting.The full video released by the sheriff's office can be seen here.
goldcountrymedia.com
Equipment burns in Athens Avenue fire early Thursday
Firefighters from multiple Placer County agencies and CALFIRE remain on scene of a large fire this morning in Lincoln. The incident was reportedly at an industrial trucking company on Athens Avenue, near the location of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority. The fire broke out early Thursday morning, not far...
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Roseville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi Causes Injuries
Interstate 80 Crash Near On-Ramp Results in Major Injury. A multiple-vehicle crash stalled traffic for almost two hours on November 8 along the Alan S. Hart Freeway in Roseville. The collision occurred along westbound I-80 at the eastbound Douglas Boulevard on-ramp at around 9:37 a.m. A semi was involved in the collision, which also included two pickup trucks.
Placer County DA: No charges against former county CEO in deadly crash
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s office said it will not be filing charges against the now-former county CEO who killed an 18-year-old in a crash. DA Morgan Gire’s office said a review of the crash that happened in March found “there is no evidence of any criminal or wrongful intent […]
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat hate crime offender arraigned in Butte County court
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Repeat hate crime offender, Thomas Bona, 36, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of arson and defacing a sign at Congregation Beth Israel and a tribute mural to missing or murdered indigenous women on W. 2nd St in Chico, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Bona...
rosevilletoday.com
No evidence of criminal wrongdoing in deadly Rocklin accident involving former Placer CEO
Placer County District Attorney’s Office completes report involving March 2022 fatal collision in Rocklin. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision involving former Placer County CEO Todd Leopold. The materials reviewed included all reports,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles
Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
