Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953. His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech Museum to host Dino Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting Dino Day this Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., families can gather at the museum at 3301 4th St. The event offers free parking and free admission. Dino Day will include crafts, games,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Salvation Army kicks off ‘Do the Ring Thing’ campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its upcoming Red Kettle Campaign. The Do the Ring Thing campaign is a push to get people involved and sign up to ring the bells this holiday season. If you’re interested in volunteering visit https://registertoring.com/
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new Career Resource Center in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Goodwill celebrated the opening of their new Career Resource Center on Thursday, offering free services to anyone who needs a job. The Center offers beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement seminars. All services are free of charge.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?

I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

United Family recognizes veterans group that has gathered for coffee since 2005

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the United Family’s proud traditions is handing off service pins for team members to place on their name tags. Friday morning at the Market Street on 50th & Indiana, the company took it one step further, awarding the same pins to a group of retired veterans who have shown up for coffee, mostly every day, for the last 17 years.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Four Hub City artists inducted into West Texas Walk of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four artist were honored for their contributions to West Texas and their accomplishments beyond on Thursday. Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix, Amanda Shires, and Bess Hubbard will have their names on the wall at 18th and Crickets Avenue for years to come. Shires graduated from Lubbock High...
LUBBOCK, TX

