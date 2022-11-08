ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 10 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles land top spot after Bills loss to Jets

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
NFL power rankings don’t offer a true barometer of the hierarchy around the league, but it provides exciting banter every Tuesday morning.

After weeks of being the league’s only undefeated team and yet still trailing Buffalo and Kansas City in power ranking, Philadelphia sits alone at No. 1 overall after the Bills stunning loss to the Jets.

The Eagles pounded out a hard-fought 29-17 win over the Texans in Jalen Hurts’ Houston homecoming just four days after defeating the Steelers at home.

With Philadelphia looking ahead to the Commanders, here are your Week 10 rankings roundup.

33rd Team -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3MVH_0j3GvEIf00
Syndication The Record

It took a Josh Allen meltdown, but Philly is No. 1 on The 33rd Team’s list.

There’s a new sheriff in town, and it’s the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL’s only undefeated team (8-0) moved into the top spot in The 33rd Team’s weekly power rankings for the first time this season following their win over the Houston Texans, and previous No. 1 Buffalo’s surprising 20-17 loss to the Jets.

Pro Football Talk -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sctcq_0j3GvEIf00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Vikings are creeping up in Pro Football Talk’s Week 10 rankings.

1. Eagles (8-0; last week No. 1): Well, there’s no longer any debate as to whether the Bills should be in this spot.

The Athletic -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJeOJ_0j3GvEIf00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Scu3_0j3GvEIf00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are No. 1 in the rankings for USA Today.

1. Eagles (1): The offseason acquisition of S C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t garner as much attention as those of WR A.J. Brown or CB James Bradberry, and understandably so. But Gardner-Johnson has become a valuable component of this secondary, picking off a pass in four consecutive games to give him a league-best total of five – which also doubled his career total after three seasons in New Orleans.

ESPN -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Hm0T_0j3GvEIf00
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Eagles land the top spot ahead of the Chiefs.

Brown has been a game-changer for the Eagles’ offense. He is just the third Eagle since the 1970 merger to record 700-plus receiving yards and six-plus touchdowns through eight games, joining Terrell Owens (2004, 2005) and Jeremy Maclin (2014). Brown’s ability to create separation, make contested catches and produce after the catch has been critical to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ ascension as a passer. Hurts has tossed six touchdowns with no interceptions for a QBR of 91.4 when targeting Brown, who ranks sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (718) and is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns (6). — Tim McManus

NFL.com -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJGq4_0j3GvEIf00
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles finally get the No. 1 overall spot for NFL.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles were founded in 1933. They are 8-0 for the first time ever. Turns out there can still be happiness after the demise of the Phillies. The Iggles continued their perfect start with an imperfect but ultimately satisfactory throttling of the Texans on Thursday Night Football. Keep an eye on the defense without Jordan Davis: The absence of the standout defensive tackle — parked on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain — was apparent as Houston running back Dameon Pierce regularly bullied his way to the second level in a 139-yard night. Suspect run defense might be the only perceptible flaw for the “new” best team in football.

The Ringer -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMpYc_0j3GvEIf00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer has Philadelphia as the top team.

The undefeated Eagles are a runaway train in the NFC. Their odds to win the NFC have moved from +1100 before the season to +185 after Week 9’s Sunday games. According to SportsOddsHistory.com, no NFC team has had better than +200 odds to win the conference entering Week 10 since the Rams in 2018 (+125). They are the best team in football and have the easiest schedule remaining, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. It’s Super Bowl or bust in Philly.

CBS Sports -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgdNA_0j3GvEIf00
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports has the Birds No. 1.

They are clearly the best team in the NFL. It’s time they get their due for it instead of finding ways to pick them apart.

Yahoo -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Korod_0j3GvEIf00
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Yahoo has the Eagles as the top team.

Why are so many people impatiently waiting for an Eagles slump that might never come? It seems like every time an Eagles opponent gets a first down, certain corners of social media act like that’s a sign that the defense is a fraud and the Eagles are being propped up by a bad schedule. The Eagles are good. No, they didn’t blow out the Texans. But ask the Bills, and even the Chiefs, if wins over big underdogs are easy.

Inside The Birds -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAyuv_0j3GvEIf00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia overtakes the Bills and Chiefs.

1) Philadelphia Eagles (8-0, previous ranking: #2): They were pushed hard by an undermanned Texan team last week for 2 1/2 quarters, but the Eagles did what they’ve done all season— turn it on in the fourth quarter. The game against the Titans in Week 13 probably offers them their hardest test of the season.

