ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenoma, WA

Glenoma Woman Accused of Assaulting Landlord Who Was Recording Her Loading Cows on Property

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, November 10, 2022

On 11/10/22 at 1:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Tipso Lp SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Shaylee Rose Elder, 31, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle. On 11/10/22 at 6:56 p.m. in the 17500 block of State Route 507, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachelle Marie Hudson, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chronicle

Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property

Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old

A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, November 5, 2022

On 11/05/22 at 2:31 a.m. in the 700 block of Trosper Rd SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Maria Yvette Adams, 36, on suspicion of 1) theft of a motor vehicle and 2) possession of a stolen vehicle. On 11/05/22 at 9:56 p.m. at Four Corners Grocery, Sheriff's deputies arrested Leif Eric...

Comments / 0

Community Policy