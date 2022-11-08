Glenoma Woman Accused of Assaulting Landlord Who Was Recording Her Loading Cows on Property

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Washington Man in High-Speed Pursuit Pleaded Guilty, But Now He's Suing Over the Arrest
A Buckley man has accused Pierce County sheriff's deputies of excessive force in what he claims was a seven-minute beat-down by at least a dozen law enforcement officers following a pursuit alleged to have reached speeds over 100 mph in August 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Randall Stevens...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Man Arrested With Drugs Could Be Victim — Chronicle Needs Better Reporting
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Chronicle reported that Centralia law enforcement officers arrested a man near mile marker 80 on Interstate 5. He was driving a vehicle loaded with some 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl powder and some 340,000 fentanyl pills. This pro-law enforcement reporting...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, November 10, 2022
On 11/10/22 at 1:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Tipso Lp SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Shaylee Rose Elder, 31, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle. On 11/10/22 at 6:56 p.m. in the 17500 block of State Route 507, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachelle Marie Hudson, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chronicle
Former Onalaska PTSA Treasurer Convicted of Embezzlement Sentenced to 10 Months in Jail
Almost exactly one year after she was charged for embezzling over $18,000 from the Onalaska Loggers Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), the association’s former treasurer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in jail. Sara Beth Miller, 40, of Onalaska, pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree theft and...
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
Chronicle
Drug Runners Connected to Cartel Sentenced to Prison; Lewis County Among Areas Where Group Operated
Two men who served as drug runners for a Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) drug trafficking organization were sentenced to prison Tuesday following an extensive wiretap investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in a news release. In sentencing 28-year-old Armando Fierro-Ponce to eight years in prison, U.S. District Judge John...
Second man charged with murder after human remains, evidence of explosion found
Authorities said a second suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a murder where evidence of an explosion and human remains were found scattered around a Kelso property in July.
Chronicle
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Chronicle
Sirens: Hit-and-Run; Assault; Crashes; Dispute; Theft; Lewis County Jail Statistics
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. • A case of fourth-degree assault was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Dispute. • A possible physical dispute...
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Thefts From Businesses; Catalytic Converter Taken; Recovered Vehicle
• Injuries were reported from a two-vehicle collision in the 200 block of West Main Street just after 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 9. • A three-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and southbound Interstate 5 just after 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Theft. • Just before...
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
q13fox.com
Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry
PARKLAND, Wash. - The amount of cars and catalytic converters stolen are being reported in staggering numbers along Pacific Highway. Some dealerships in the area say it's up to them to protect themselves and their establishments. They say while you wouldn’t know it about 90% of employees are now armed....
2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies. According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lewis County on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident happened near the unincorporated village of Cora at around 2 p.m. Gregory Harrington, 62, of Edgewood, was driving a Ford F-150 truck moving east when he attempted to pass...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for teens charged with murdering Orting man
The story began when Gabriel Davies, an Olympia High School football player went missing under suspicious circumstances. He was later arrested alongside Justin Yoon for murder. Pre-trial hearings begin Tuesday, the trial begins later in November.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old
A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, November 5, 2022
On 11/05/22 at 2:31 a.m. in the 700 block of Trosper Rd SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Maria Yvette Adams, 36, on suspicion of 1) theft of a motor vehicle and 2) possession of a stolen vehicle. On 11/05/22 at 9:56 p.m. at Four Corners Grocery, Sheriff's deputies arrested Leif Eric...
