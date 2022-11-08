Read full article on original website
Related
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Supreme Court case could impact Oklahoma tribal adoptions
WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.
NEWS10 ABC
Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the...
Supreme Court grapples with Native American adoption law
The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a clash over a federal law that gives preference to Native American families and tribes over non-Natives when deciding custody proceedings involving Native children.
The Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act
What started as a custody battle over a foster child heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow. And the decision may have implications for the sovereignty of all Native American tribes. The case is Brackeen v. Haaland. The Brackeens, who are white, adopted a Native child after a prolonged fight with...
Chronicle
Feds Again Consider Reintroducing Grizzlies to North Cascades
Federal agencies are yet again considering plans to bring grizzly bears home to the deep forested valleys of the North Cascades where they once thrived. The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Thursday they would look at the options to bring back the big brown bears.
KTUL
Tribal officials hear arguments on Indian Child Welfare Act constitutionality in D.C.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Cherokee Nation officials visited the Supreme Court Wednesday to listen to the oral arguments in Brackeen v. Haaland. The case involves the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, which provides guidance to state governments in the handling of child abuse, neglect, and adoption cases involving Native children.
Chronicle
GOP Incumbents Take Strong Leads to Return to Congress From Central, Eastern Washington
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., had the lead after the first vote count Tuesday night to retain his seat in Congress against Democrat challenger Doug White. Newhouse received 82,445 votes or 67% of the votes counted Tuesday and White received 37,859 or 31%. The Congressional district stretches across eight counties and...
SCOTUS could strike down ICWA, local native community reacts
On Wednesday, Oneida tribal members and other native allies gathered together to discuss a hearing that took place in the Supreme Court.
Chronicle
Federal Government Restarts Effort to Restore Grizzly Bears to Washington's Rugged North Cascades
A stop-and-go federal process to restore grizzly bears to Washington's rugged North Cascades began anew Thursday. However, unlike in previous efforts, the federal government is considering a separate designation that would provide more flexibility when managing individual bears. "It's certainly encouraging," said Joe Scott, the international program director for Conservation...
Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State
In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Comments / 2