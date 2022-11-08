Read full article on original website
Randy Willis Schwent, 62, Imperial
Randy Willis Schwent, 62, of Imperial died Nov. 9, 2022, in Imperial. Mr. Schwent worked as a boilermaker for Local 57. Born Dec. 21, 1959, in Festus, he was the son of Mary (Sparks) Schwent of Imperial and the late Willis Schwent. He was preceded in death by his wife: Janet Schwent.
Mary Joan Predeau, 66, Pevely
Mary Joan Predeau, 66, of Pevely died Nov. 9, 2022, in Pevely. Mrs. Predeau was born Oct. 2, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Joan Mary (Astroth) and William Joseph Gould. She is survived by her husband: Jim Predeau; five children: Greg Perry of Festus, Kristi (Kyle)...
Cedar Hill man injured in motorcycle accident
An 81-year-old Cedar Hill man was thrown from a motorcycle he was riding after he reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle driving in front of him on Hwy. 67 before hit the back of a car. The accident happened north of I-55 in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Ray Pinson, 79, Robertsville
Ray Pinson, 79, of Robertsville died Oct. 16, 2022, in Robertsville. Mr. Pinson was a highly skilled and experienced tool and die maker who spent almost 43 years with Sunnen Products. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his dogs, even training a pit bull to act as a pointer on hunts. Born Feb. 20, 1943, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Edna Stephens (Hoffman) and Owen Pinson.
Angie J. Reando, 59, De Soto
Angie J. Reando, 59, of De Soto died Nov. 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Reando had retired from the De Soto School District as secretary to the superintendent and was employed as a teacher’s aide at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in De Soto. Born Oct. 26, 1963, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of William James “Bill” (Wanda) Wilson Jr. of Sebring, Fla., and the late Marilyn Sue (McGee) Wilson.
David Gene Strubinger, 57, House Springs
David Gene Strubinger, 57, of House Springs died Nov. 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Strubinger was a machinist. Born Feb. 1, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late David R. and Martha (Sommers) Strubinger. He is survived by his wife of...
James Otis Hoff, 72, De Soto
James Otis Hoff, 72, of De Soto died Nov. 8, 2022, at Greenview Regional Hospital. Mr. Hoff was a truck driver. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, deploying four times during his active duty. Born Feb. 19, 1950, he was the son of Marie Hoff and the late James O. Hoff.
Calendar of events Nov. 10-17
Medicare information presentation, 2 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd., Barnhart. Call Dan Bitza, 314-369-3576. Electronics recycling event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crystal City Public Library, 736 Mississippi Ave. Household appliances, computers, hand tools and gardening tools accepted. Fees for computer monitors, TV screens. Sponsors: Library, Capital Gains Recycling. Call 937-7166.
Wanda Jean Stilwell, 70, Imperial
Wanda Jean Stilwell, 70, of Imperial died Nov. 5, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Stilwell will be remembered as a gentle soul who was always smiling. She liked playing cards and fishing and enjoyed spending time with her family. Born March 31, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Thelma and Henry Husky.
At least one horse dies in Fenton-area barn fire
At least one horse died after a fire destroyed a barn this morning, Nov. 10, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, Saline Valley Fire Protection District Chief Bob Dunn said. Saline Valley Fire was called at 12:52 a.m. about a fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, 310 Fiedler Lane. Firefighters...
Bonne Terre man injured in five-vehicle accident in Festus
A Bonne Terre man was injured Sunday, Nov. 6, in a five-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. A in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:30 a.m., four drivers started to brake due to traffic congestion on the interstate – Jason W. Meyer, 39, of Centralia, Ill., in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder; Michael M. Berkley, 41, of Alton, Ill., in a 2013 Ram 1500; Nicholas W. King, 39, of Festus in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado; and Savannah L. Hasemeier, 18, of Bonne Terre in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Another northbound vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Michael T. Smith, 52, of De Soto, struck the rear of the Cherokee, which then struck the rear of the Silverado, and then the Silverado struck the rear of the Ram, and the Ram struck the rear of the Pathfinder. After those collisions, the Cherokee continued forward and struck the rear of the Ram, the report said.
THE COUNTY LINE: Allison twins star in in epic takedown of Festus at state meet
Imagine watching your son compete for a state championship in his final race. Now picture watching your twin sons do it together. That’s what Sara and Heath Allison did at the Class 4 boys cross country state championships at Gans Creek in Columbia on Friday. Josh and Jonah Allison,...
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash near Ware
A Hillsboro woman was injured Sunday morning, Nov. 6, in a one-car accident on Hwy. Y west of Russell Road just southeast of Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:50 a.m., Linda K. Davis, 69, was driving east in a 2012 Ford Fusion when she traveled off the south side of the road, striking a tree, the report said.
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
Festus woman brings Lebanese heritage to World Food Championship
Local chef Aubrey Creed, 21, of Festus is competing this week with some of the world’s top culinary artists at the World Food Championships underway in Dallas, after having won a golden ticket to the event at the WFC Show Me Series held in September in St. Louis. “I...
Fenton motorcyclist seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
A Fenton man was seriously injured Monday morning, Nov. 7, in a motorcycle crash on New Sugar Creek Road at Ashwood Drive in the Murphy area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:04 a.m., Melik K. Benton, 30, of Florissant was backing up a 2004 Freightliner Cascadia on northbound...
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
Hillsboro hosts Festus for district title
No matter what happens tonight (Nov. 11) in Hillsboro, Jefferson County will send a team to the Class 4 state football quarterfinals on Nov. 19. Hillsboro hosts Festus in the District 1 championship as the rivals battle for the fourth time in two seasons. Counting last season’s 13-7 district win, the Hawks have won three straight over the Tigers.
Pacific man dies in crash in St. Louis County
David Coco, 72, of Pacific died following a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in Lemay, St. Louis County Police reported. At about 12:25 p.m., Coco was a passenger in a Ford F-250 that a man was driving south on Telegraph...
Pickup with gun inside it stolen from Fenton-area home
A pickup with a handgun inside was stolen from outside a home in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was worth about $5,000, and the 9mm Ruger pistol was valued at about $500, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
