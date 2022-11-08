Gigem 247 looked at Texas A&M's run of injuries in 2022 during the team's bye week after the Alabama game and ascertained that 19 players had missed a total of 40 player-games six contests into the season. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has since announced that five more players (four of them starters) were lost for the rest of the 2022 season in two press conferences since the bye week. The team has had two starting quarterbacks leave games and run through seven different offensive line combinations. Things got so bad that multiple players sat out or were weakened by the flu for the Florida game which contributed to the fifth straight loss versus the Gators.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO