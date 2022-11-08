ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Tropical Storm Nicole could impact the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

By James Hopkins
 4 days ago

A cold front is moving further to our south today and will put an end to the warm weather. Today will be sunny, but windy and much cooler. High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than they were yesterday, in the low 70s. Nicole has transitioned into a Tropical Storm, currently has 60 mph winds, and is expected to intensify over the next 24-36 hours.

High pressure and Tropical Storm Nicole to our south will keep it windy through the rest of the week. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph today through Friday. Waves at the beach will be rough, and there will be beach erosion.

Rain will move in late Thursday and will continue through Friday and into Friday night. One to 3 inches of rain is possible. Since our weather has been dry for the past couple of months, this rain will not cause many flooding issues.

Nicole will quickly race through the Carolinas on Friday as it transitions into an extratropical system. It will clear for the weekend and cool down. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s.

Today, sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 45-47 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

