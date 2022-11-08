Read full article on original website
Political leaders debate highs and lows of midterms at Sarasota panel
Political leaders in Sarasota County discussed how Republicans thrived in this midterm elections, and where the Democratic Party went wrong. Republicans dominated voter turnout at the polls and Democrats seemed to have stayed home. Voter turnout – or lack thereof – from Democrats was a hot topic at Sarasota Tiger...
The Suncoast was painted red on election night
The Suncoast was painted red last night. Each Republican candidate who ran in a partisan race celebrated a victory. In Sarasota County we saw that 60-40 trend in the majority of races. In Manatee County it was even more severe with 65-35 vote ratio in most match ups. And in Charlotte County Republicans blew it out of the water with 70 percent of the vote going to the Republican candidate in each race on the ballot.
Tropical Storm Nicole travels across Suncoast
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Tropical Storm Nicole made itself known on the Suncoast. Nicole blew ashore as a Hurricane in Florida this morning, it's a tropical storm now. Earlier today at the Bradenton Riverwalk, we saw choppy waters and dancing palm trees. The waves were crashing up against the wall as the conditions continued to deteriorate.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tropical Storm Nicole
The storm had minimal impact on SRQ airport. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport hasn’t had nearly as many canceled flights during tropical storm Nicole, compared to Hurricane Ian. There were only 2 canceled flights due to Tropical Storm Nicole, so far. And there were 90 canceled flights, during hurricane Ian.
Brunch on the Bay raises $537K for USF nursing, STEM programs
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 9, 2022 - The 28th Annual Brunch on the Bay, benefitting the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus, raised a record $537,000, and counting, for construction of a new Nursing/STEM building and student scholarships. A sold-out crowd, which included distinguished university and community leaders, enjoyed...
Home of the Free because of the Brave; theme of Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade
'Home of the Free because of the Brave' was the theme of this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade. The community filled downtown Sarasota with red, white, and blue to give thanks to our nation’s heroes. “You stop somebody on the street and 9 times out of 10 he...
The Crystal Classic Returns to Siesta Key
The Siesta Key Crystal Classic, a 12 year old sand sculpting event at Siesta Key beach, is this Saturday through Monday. Come watch as master sand sculptors create their masterpieces over ten feet tall, and transform the beach into an outdoor gallery. The Crystal Classic hosts 40,000 attendees. At the...
Friday Football Fever: Playoffs - Regional Quarterfinals
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Another week means another edition of Friday Football Fever. The Fever is the exclusive home of high school football highlights on the Suncoast, and tonight we come at you with a postseason focus and flair. Suncoast Scoreboard:. Sarasota 30, Manatee 20. Venice 87, Riverdale 20. Lehigh 31,...
Conservation Foundation hands out annual awards
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 9, 2022 - 2 big awards given out by the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast at the Annual Conservation Reception recently. Nancy Milholland and the group 'Conserve Bobby Jones Now' received the Conservation Partner of the Year award for their integral role in the conservation of the historic 300-acre Bobby Jones Golf Club. Mary Lundeberg received the Volunteer of the Year award for her photographic contributions helping to tell the story of the land Conservation Foundation saves. Honorees received recognition at the organization’s Annual Conservation Reception.
Sarasota Police officer involved in crash with injuries
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota police car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle Avenue Thursday night. Police closed off the intersection just before 10 pm. The officer was stopped at a red light. He received information and needed to respond to a...
Several Suncoast athletes sign collegiate letters-of-intent
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Multiple Suncoast athletes announced their college intentions today, signing their letters-of-intent only confirming earlier decisions. Michaela Mattes (Swimming) - University of Florida. Jack McKinnon (Baseball) - University of South Florida. Olivia Davis (Basketball) - University of Tampa. Caity Patterson (Softball) - Florida Gulf Coast University. Charlotte High...
32-yr-old woman hit and killed on Clark Road
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 11, 2022 - One of the most dangerous areas in the state for pedestrians continues to be so. A 32-yr-old female pedestrian was killed in Sarasota tonight. The woman died after being hit by a pick-up on Clark Rd, near Colonial Drive, just after 7 o'clock. Clark Road was shut down to one lane in each direction during the investigation and clean-up. No word on if any charges will be filed, or if there were any other injuries, but troopers do not suspect foul play.
