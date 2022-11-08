Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchanews.com
Third Person Sentenced in Charles City Halloween 2021 Beating
All three subjects arrested for beating a victim Halloween night last year in Charles City have now been sentenced for their roles in the incident. Charles City Police arrested Michelle Keagle along with Brandon and Zachary Starkey, all of Charles City, after they were accused of attacking someone in Charles City on October 31, 2021. Investigators say what started as an argument between intoxicated friends left the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.
kchanews.com
Wisconsin Man Arrested on Firearm, Assault Charges in Chickasaw County
A man wanted on a warrant in Wisconsin was arrested on firearm and assault charges in north Iowa. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of an assault by a felon in possession of a firearm about two miles north of Ionia at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. An investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Elijah Caldwell of Delavan, Wisconsin, a convicted felon with an active arrest warrant out of Dane County, Wisconsin, for a parole violation.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
KIMT
Mason City man takes plea deal over burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to a spring break-in. Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27 of Mason City, was initially charged with first-degree burglary for breaking into a home in the 300 block of W. State Street on May 28 and attacking a man. Rafael has now pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of third-degree burglary.
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
KIMT
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to using someone else's check card
MASON CITY, Iowa – Using someone else’s check card lands a North Iowa man a jail sentence. Shad Nicholas Arispe, 40 of Mason City, was ordered to spend 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor credit care fraud. Arispe must also pay an $855 fine.
951thebull.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
KIMT
Rose Creek woman sentenced for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine means probation for a Mower County woman. Shawn Marie Stellmach, 47 of Rose Creek, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, fined $1,000, and must perform 100 hours of community service. Stellmach pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sale of drugs. She...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a violent burglary is pleading not guilty. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 4, 2023, for first-degree burglary. Investigators say Snyder illegally entered a home in the 600 block of 3rd Place...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
kchanews.com
Response Time for Charles City Fire Department Could Increase with Move to More Volunteers
A Floyd County official is urging the City of Charles City to consider keeping at least a pair of full-time positions on staff with the Charles City Fire Department. Amid budget constraints, the City is weighing options for future department staffing between full-time personnel, a combination of part-timers and volunteers or even possibly all volunteers.
kchanews.com
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Defeated
Voters have rejected a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would have allowed the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Money the levy would have raised would have been distributed to ambulances and first responders who provide service in the County.
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
Comments / 0