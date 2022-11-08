Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchanews.com
Pure Prairie Farms Takeover North Main Street in Charles City Officially Set in Motion
The transfer of ownership of a one-block section of North Main Street in Charles City from the City to Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) has been officially set in motion. During their regular meeting Monday night, the City Council approved a contract with the chicken processing plant to lease the street at $22,000 a year for three years with the option to buy in year four of the agreement at a final payment of $34,000.
superhits1027.com
Clear Lake council approves zoning, development agreement for housing project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved the final reading of a zoning change to allow for the development of a new subdivision in the 2600 block of South Shore Drive. After an unsuccessful attempt by AKK Investment Properties of Webster City to turn the...
kchanews.com
Response Time for Charles City Fire Department Could Increase with Move to More Volunteers
A Floyd County official is urging the City of Charles City to consider keeping at least a pair of full-time positions on staff with the Charles City Fire Department. Amid budget constraints, the City is weighing options for future department staffing between full-time personnel, a combination of part-timers and volunteers or even possibly all volunteers.
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
kchanews.com
Charles City Veterans Day Program Friday at Comet Gym
The Charles City Chapter of FFA is organizing the Veterans Day program Friday morning in Comet Gym of the Middle School. That’s CCHS senior and FFA Chapter President Zach Chambers, who says the program will also feature music from the Charles City High School band and choir. Doors open...
kchanews.com
Assessing Needs of Chickasaw County Jail Gets Closer Look Next Week
Local and state officials will take a closer look at the current shape of the Chickasaw County Jail next week. During Monday’s regular meeting of County Supervisors, Sheriff Marty Hemann told the Board that a state jail inspector is scheduled to be in New Hampton next Monday for an onsite review of the jail along with The Samuels Group, which is conducting a feasible study of the 65-year-old facility.
kchanews.com
New Hampton Voters Redirect LOST Revenue, Mitchell County Keeps 5 Supervisors
Voters in New Hampton have approved redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) to help pay for the City’s portion of Chickasaw County’s new public ambulance service. The City currently generates about $500,000 a year with its LOST, which will cover New Hampton’s contribution...
kchanews.com
New Hampton Police to Add at Least One New Officer
The New Hampton Police force has come one step closer to returning to being fully staffed. As of Friday, October 28th, NHPD was down two officers with the departure of an officer to join the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. The department had already been down one officer since June, when that officer joined the Charles City Police force.
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to Have Two New Members January 1
Chickasaw County will have two new faces among its five-Supervisor Board to start the new year. The only contested Supervisor race Tuesday saw incumbent Democrat Jason Byrne defeated in his re-election bid against Republican Travis Suckow, who received 576 votes to Byrne’s 473. Byrne’s current four-year term expires December 31st.
kchanews.com
American Legion Hosts Pork Chop Dinner Sunday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 of New Hampton is hosting their annual Grilled Iowa Pork Chop Dinner this weekend. Post Commander Brian Quirk says all proceeds from the event benefit local veterans. Quirk says your meal includes a pork chop, salad bar, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and...
kchanews.com
Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 AM Friday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 invites the public and those who have served in the military to the Veterans Day ceremonies Friday morning at 11 a.m. in New Hampton. That’s Post Commander Brian Quirk, who says the program will feature a presentation from a local veteran. Quirk adds...
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
cbs2iowa.com
Couple celebrating anniversary finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks said Jessica and Seth Erickson embarked on an 11-state road trip for their 10th anniversary, with the couple having...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Veteran Featured in History Channel Video
A northeast Iowa veteran and some of his Korean War camera footage are featured in a new History Channel video. Senator Chuck Grassley and the History Channel partnered to highlight the service of Korean War veteran Bill Rector, a Denver, Iowa, native. Now retired, Rector was a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Los Angeles when he began his service at the age of 21.
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Defeated
Voters have rejected a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would have allowed the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Money the levy would have raised would have been distributed to ambulances and first responders who provide service in the County.
Comments / 1