Pure Prairie Farms Takeover North Main Street in Charles City Officially Set in Motion
The transfer of ownership of a one-block section of North Main Street in Charles City from the City to Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) has been officially set in motion. During their regular meeting Monday night, the City Council approved a contract with the chicken processing plant to lease the street at $22,000 a year for three years with the option to buy in year four of the agreement at a final payment of $34,000.
New Hampton Voters Redirect LOST Revenue, Mitchell County Keeps 5 Supervisors
Voters in New Hampton have approved redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) to help pay for the City’s portion of Chickasaw County’s new public ambulance service. The City currently generates about $500,000 a year with its LOST, which will cover New Hampton’s contribution...
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
Assessing Needs of Chickasaw County Jail Gets Closer Look Next Week
Local and state officials will take a closer look at the current shape of the Chickasaw County Jail next week. During Monday’s regular meeting of County Supervisors, Sheriff Marty Hemann told the Board that a state jail inspector is scheduled to be in New Hampton next Monday for an onsite review of the jail along with The Samuels Group, which is conducting a feasible study of the 65-year-old facility.
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to Have Two New Members January 1
Chickasaw County will have two new faces among its five-Supervisor Board to start the new year. The only contested Supervisor race Tuesday saw incumbent Democrat Jason Byrne defeated in his re-election bid against Republican Travis Suckow, who received 576 votes to Byrne’s 473. Byrne’s current four-year term expires December 31st.
WATH LIVE: Charles City Veteran’s Day Service
New Hampton Police to Add at Least One New Officer
The New Hampton Police force has come one step closer to returning to being fully staffed. As of Friday, October 28th, NHPD was down two officers with the departure of an officer to join the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. The department had already been down one officer since June, when that officer joined the Charles City Police force.
North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
Wisconsin Man Arrested on Firearm, Assault Charges in Chickasaw County
A man wanted on a warrant in Wisconsin was arrested on firearm and assault charges in north Iowa. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of an assault by a felon in possession of a firearm about two miles north of Ionia at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. An investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Elijah Caldwell of Delavan, Wisconsin, a convicted felon with an active arrest warrant out of Dane County, Wisconsin, for a parole violation.
Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Defeated
Voters have rejected a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would have allowed the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Money the levy would have raised would have been distributed to ambulances and first responders who provide service in the County.
More Chamber Bingo Nights Set at Columbus Club in Charles City
More bingo dates have been set for the fall and winter months at the Columbus Club in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting public Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings through March with the next event set for this Saturday night (11.12). Early Bird Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. with cash payouts, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a $300 jackpot.
Charles City Schools to Lose Over Half Million Dollars in State Funding Next School Year
The Charles City School District is looking at a drop of over a half million dollars in state education funding for next school year. Interim Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist gave the School Board a report recently outlining the budget shortage due to a decline in this year’s K-12 enrollment.
American Legion Hosts Pork Chop Dinner Sunday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 of New Hampton is hosting their annual Grilled Iowa Pork Chop Dinner this weekend. Post Commander Brian Quirk says all proceeds from the event benefit local veterans. Quirk says your meal includes a pork chop, salad bar, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and...
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 AM Friday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 invites the public and those who have served in the military to the Veterans Day ceremonies Friday morning at 11 a.m. in New Hampton. That’s Post Commander Brian Quirk, who says the program will feature a presentation from a local veteran. Quirk adds...
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Rene Reicks, 60, Lawler
Rene Reicks age 60 of Lawler, IA, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Waucoma Events Center. Friends may greet the family from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The Waucoma Events...
