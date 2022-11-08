Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot, ending 3-month stretch without top prize winner

A very powerful cold front will sweep through the Northern Plains Thursday, bringing blizzard conditions & accumulating ice to parts of the Dakotas, meanwhile we’ll hear a few storms rumble through with it locally. The severe threat remains extremely low, however a few strong storms remain possible from 8 AM – 1 PM, mainly east of I-35. A major temperature drop is expected behind this front Thursday afternoon – early Friday morning.

1 DAY AGO