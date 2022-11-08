Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot, ending 3-month stretch without top prize winner

Read full article on original website
Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker, completing a sweep of three key southern Nevada districts the GOP had targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps....
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Tropical Storm Nicole could doom some beachfront homes
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, sending hits highest storm surges to places that lost their seawalls during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. In Daytona Beach Shores, rising seas threatened the foundations of at least a dozen high-rise condos and houses.
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta, company and state officials announced Friday, investing up to $2.6 billion over multiple phases. Freyr Battery said it would build an initial plant that would produce batteries that could hold 34 gigawatt...
Ellison holds narrow lead in Minnesota AG race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison held a narrow lead over his Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Minnesota’s closely watched race for attorney general on Wednesday morning. The Associated Press had not called the race by Wednesday morning, but Ellison claimed victory. With results nearly complete, Ellison...
Congressional race in southern New Mexico too early to call
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The outcome of a congressional race in southern New Mexico was too early to call Wednesday as incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell sought a second term in a district that she flipped to Republican control in 2020. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez, a former Las Cruces...
After cyber attack, NY county is extra careful with big vote
NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty over the outcome of New York’s governor’s race was prolonged on Election Night when officials in one of the state’s most populous counties spotted an unexpected slowdown in the wireless transmission of vote totals, and took action amid lingering concerns over a cyber attack two months ago.
Iowa teen charged with killing accused rapist back in custody after escape
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist is back in custody after escaping an Iowa Department of Corrections facility last week. Pieper Lewis,18, was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night after being on the run since...
After big S. Dakota win, Noem looks to tax cut, abortion ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America’s governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to...
Democrats keep control of Minnesota House; Senate unsettled
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Minnesota House while the partisan balance in the state Senate remained unsettled early Wednesday. Democrats appeared to be on pace to reach or exceed the 68 seats they needed to preserve their majority in the House. It takes 34 seats to control the Senate.
Rochester doctor to receive 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester doctor is being honored with the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and partners, the Minnesota Rural Health Association and the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, are recognizing dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities as part of National Rural Health Day on November 17.
Tracking Thursday’s Cold Front
A very powerful cold front will sweep through the Northern Plains Thursday, bringing blizzard conditions & accumulating ice to parts of the Dakotas, meanwhile we’ll hear a few storms rumble through with it locally. The severe threat remains extremely low, however a few strong storms remain possible from 8 AM – 1 PM, mainly east of I-35. A major temperature drop is expected behind this front Thursday afternoon – early Friday morning.
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state’s public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots and branding...
