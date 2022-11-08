High Desert Interfaith Council hosts annual Thanksgiving service

The High Desert Interfaith Council will resume in-person meetings when they host its 23rd annual Thanksgiving celebration.

The faithful are invited to express gratitude in words and music at the “From Mourning to a New Morning” themed service that begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Center for Spiritual Living, 18574 Corwin Road in Apple Valley.

Visitors are asked to bring canned or packaged non-perishable food that will be given to the Salvation Army which will distribute the items to the needy in the community.

The service will be led by representatives of a variety of faiths, including:

Baha’i

Buddhist

Eckankar

Christian Science

Methodist Church

Episcopalian Church

High Desert Gathering

Centers for Spiritual Living

Hindu Krishna Valley Temple

Islamic Center of the High Desert

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Jewish Reform Congregation Bamidbar Shel Ma’alah

For more information, call Anita Holmes at 760-954-3329.