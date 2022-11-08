ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

High Desert Interfaith Council hosts annual Thanksgiving service

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h429O_0j3GtbTg00

The High Desert Interfaith Council will resume in-person meetings when they host its 23rd annual Thanksgiving celebration.

The faithful are invited to express gratitude in words and music at the “From Mourning to a New Morning” themed service that begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Center for Spiritual Living, 18574 Corwin Road in Apple Valley.

Visitors are asked to bring canned or packaged non-perishable food that will be given to the Salvation Army which will distribute the items to the needy in the community.

The service will be led by representatives of a variety of faiths, including:

  • Baha’i
  • Buddhist
  • Eckankar
  • Christian Science
  • Methodist Church
  • Episcopalian Church
  • High Desert Gathering
  • Centers for Spiritual Living
  • Hindu Krishna Valley Temple
  • Islamic Center of the High Desert
  • Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
  • Jewish Reform Congregation Bamidbar Shel Ma’alah

For more information, call Anita Holmes at 760-954-3329.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

San Bernardino voting center closed due to mandatory evacuations

With mandatory evacuation orders in place through Wednesday for parts of San Bernardino County, the voting center at Fire Station No. 98 on the 5766 block of Fontage Road in Angelus Oaks will be closed for the rest of the day. Due to the potential for mud slides for the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa, according to the Yucaipa Police Department. Voters that were assigned to that polling place can vote at any other San Bernardino County polling station. The closest alternative to Fire Station No. 98 is the Yucaipa Community Center located on the 34900 block of Oak Glen Road. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
beckerspayer.com

Inter Valley Health Plan shutting down at year's end

Facing declining enrollment, Inter Valley Health Plan will cease operations at the end of 2022, the Daily Bulletin reported Nov. 7. The Pomona, Calif.-based payer offered Medicare Advantage plans. According to its website, the plan had over 15,000 members in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race

Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

The Day After....

Here's what we know.....really nothing except moron Gov. Dippity Do got re-elected. Is it Caruso or Bass? GOP red wave in the Senate & House? Who will be Sheriff? Did Traci Park win dopey Mike Bonin's seat? Did Riverside & San Bernardino continue to turn blue? We do know that Trump-backed candidates took a huge dump last night.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

BREAKING NEWS: All 210 Westbound Lanes Closed After Crash in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS - All westbound lanes of the 210 freeway east of San Dimas Avenue are closed for an unknown duration after a reported collision involving law enforcement. Information is lacking at the time this post was launched, but there was an initial report that a police motorcycle officer was involved in the collision, according to Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.
SAN DIMAS, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy