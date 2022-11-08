ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Safety John Torchio, who has option to return to UW in 2023, plans to move on after this season

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Safety John Torchio is in the midst of his best season at Wisconsin since joining the program as a walk-on in 2018.

The fifth-year senior from California has the option of using the COVID year of 2020 to return to UW for one more season but has decided to move on.

“I am done,” Torchio said after practice Tuesday. “I am taking part in Senior Day.”

Torchio received a bachelor’s degree in real estate and urban land economics last spring and is on track for his master’s in real estate next spring.

He should have the option of pursuing a career in the National Football League or diving into real estate.

Either way, Torchio has no regrets about his decision to walk on at UW, earn a scholarship and become a key member of the secondary.

He laughed Tuesday when he recalled thinking he had no chance to beat out fellow safeties Travian Blaylock and Reggie Pearson, who also joined UW in 2018.

“I came in with Travian and Reggie, two freak athletes,” Torchio said. “So, I’m sitting there going, 'Dang. How am I going to get onto the field?'

“But stuff just slowly worked out.”

Torchio played in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and recorded his first interception in a 35-14 victory over Michigan.

“I was the fifth-string safety,” he said. “Everyone gets hurt. I played the last nine minutes against Michigan and get a pick.

“I’m starting the next week against Northwestern. Stuff changes so quick. You get a taste of it and you think: Now I’ve got something to really chase."

Pearson eventually missed the 2020 season because of injury and transferred to Texas Tech. Blaylock has battled injuries at UW and is out again this season because of a torn ACL suffered during spring practice.

Torchio, who missed two games in 2020 after testing positive for COVID, moved up to the No. 3 safety last season behind Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder. He started three of 13 games and recorded three interceptions.

He has started all nine games this season and leads UW in interceptions with five and is second on the team in tackles with 45.

“It has been up and down,” Torchio said of his time at UW, “but it has been (better) than you could have imagined.”

