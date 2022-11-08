Kansas voters get last word on partisan races, judicial careers and fate of two amendments

Read full article on original website
Mann surrenders quest to overtake Kobach in Kansas race for attorney general
TOPEKA — Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann conceded the close race to Republican Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach despite incomplete results from mail and provisional ballots. The latest unofficial totals from the secretary of state’s office showed Kobach with 498,869 or 50.8% of the vote and Mann with 481,506...
GOP clings to Kansas House supermajority entering Kelly’s second term as governor
TOPEKA — Republicans preserved a two-thirds supermajority in the Kansas House to mirror the GOP-dominated Kansas Senate and keep in place this substantial legislative barrier in a second term for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Unofficial results from the Kansas secretary of state’s office indicated Democrats ousted one incumbent GOP...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wins reelection over Republican challenger Derek Schmidt
TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has won a second four-year term, defeating Republican Derek Schmidt in a campaign that pitted her economic accomplishments against his transphobic appeals and attacks on pandemic policies. Schmidt congratulated Kelly on her “apparent reelection,” pending a tally of remaining ballots, and said “absent...
Clay Wirestone: After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Kobach claims victory in Kansas AG race, vows to fight Biden administration
TOPEKA — Kris Kobach is set to take the Kansas attorney general seat, becoming the state’s top law enforcement officer and chief legal adviser after a series of political failures. Kobach said he will use the position to sue President Joe Biden’s administration. At midnight on Election...
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
‘We ought to be ashamed’: Kansas board urges schools to eliminate Native American mascots
The Kansas Board of Education is calling on the state’s public schools to eliminate Native American-themed mascots within five years. Saying it hurts students, the Kansas Board of Education is calling on the state’s public schools to eliminate Native American-themed mascots within five years. The board endorsed a...
Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges
TOPEKA — A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million in fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to the...
