Robert Menendez Jr. wins 8th Congressional District in a landslide
Rob Menendez Jr. secured his election victory with an overwhelming landslide against his Republican opponent Marcos Arroyo in the battle for the 8th Congressional District in New Jersey. Menendez Jr., who is a native to Hudson County, raised in Union City and the son of Cuban immigrants, will succeed U.S....
Menendez, Booker announce $153M to help NJ families cover heating costs
U.S. Senators Bobert Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced $153.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help residents across the state pay for home energy costs this winter. Funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is provided by the federal government and administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs and cover unpaid utility bills. 219,755 households across New Jersey benefited from LIHEAP in 2020.
How has Hudson County invested in resiliency 10 years since Hurricane Sandy?
Ten years after Hurricane Sandy devastated communities across New Jersey, officials from the state to the county level remembered the aftermath of the storm and touted steps taken to prevent another such disaster. Last year, nine years after Sandy, the Hudson Reporter and Bayonne Community News surveyed officials from practically...
Highly pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Bergen County
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a Bergen County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.
New Jersey Clean Communities Council Offers Non-Profit Grants to Reduce Single-Use Plastics
Do you have a great idea to help reduce the amount of single-use plastics in New Jersey? If so, the New Jersey Clean Communities Council (NJCCC) wants to hear from you. The NJCCC, a statewide non-profit litter abatement organization serving 21 counties and 558 municipalities, is rolling out a small grant program for New Jersey-based non-profit organizations to support education and outreach focused on reducing the public’s consumption of single-use plastics. Program scope can include (but is not limited to) behavioral change, “Skip the Straw” campaign support – urging residents to forgo plastic straws – litter analytics and other litter reduction initiatives.
Senator Robert Menendez under federal investigation, per reports
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez is under federal investigation, according to multiple news reports that were later confirmed by an advisor. Reports of an investigation into Menendez, a Democrat and New Jersey’s senior senator from Hudson County, was first reported by Semafor, with sources telling them that prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have contacted people connected to him in recent weeks.
