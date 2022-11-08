Do you have a great idea to help reduce the amount of single-use plastics in New Jersey? If so, the New Jersey Clean Communities Council (NJCCC) wants to hear from you. The NJCCC, a statewide non-profit litter abatement organization serving 21 counties and 558 municipalities, is rolling out a small grant program for New Jersey-based non-profit organizations to support education and outreach focused on reducing the public’s consumption of single-use plastics. Program scope can include (but is not limited to) behavioral change, “Skip the Straw” campaign support – urging residents to forgo plastic straws – litter analytics and other litter reduction initiatives.

