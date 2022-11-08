Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning

Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Spokane County Commissioners authorize $500,000 shelter expansion for Camp Hope residents
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have approved $500,000 to expand the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to house residents of Camp Hope, the homeless community next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. They said the state's efforts to address the camp, gradually shrinking its footprint, has harmed...
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
Avista reports hundreds without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avista reported 636 customers still without power. That is down from Monday afternoon when more than 6,100 customers were affected. The...
Veterans Day Closures
All government offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day. There is no mail Friday. Washington State University is closed and some schools will be closed. Pullman Transit will be running a reduced bus route service. Banks are closed.
Eastbound I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 near the Sprague interchange have reopened. The left two lanes were originally blocked Monday night due to two jack-knifed semi trucks near Fancher Road. Plows have been treating the roads, but drivers are still asked to use caution on the roads.
One Dead in Single-Vehicle Accident Near Othello
A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on State Route 17 this morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the accident occurred in Adams County at around 6:45. “He was northbound on SR-17 at milepost 31 just past Othello and went off the roadway to the right and...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Buy-A-Seat Fundraiser For Centre For The Arts Project At Gladish In Pullman Underway
A new fundraiser is underway to support the proposed new Centre for the Arts at the Gladish Community Center in Pullman. Organizers are selling seats for the auditorium which is set to be renovated as part of the project. The Buy-A-Seat fundraiser allows people to have a name or memory of a loved one on a seat in the Richard Domey Auditorium when it’s remodeled. Plans for the Centre for the Arts in Gladish also include a little theater and expansion of the View Room. The new center will be home to the Washington Idaho Symphony, Palouse Choral Society and the Community Band of the Palouse. You can find the link for the fundraiser here https://www.cftagladish.org/event-details/centre-for-the-arts-seat-placard.
Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark
Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
Latest Election Results From Whitman County
The Whitman County Auditor’s Office ran another roughly thousand vote by mail ballots Wednesday from Tuesday’s general election. The Pullman Regional Hospital bond is still passing with 74% yes. Republican Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent continues to lead Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey with 61% of the vote. The only...
Cold case arrest made after 40 years
An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
