Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning

A new fundraiser is underway to support the proposed new Centre for the Arts at the Gladish Community Center in Pullman. Organizers are selling seats for the auditorium which is set to be renovated as part of the project. The Buy-A-Seat fundraiser allows people to have a name or memory of a loved one on a seat in the Richard Domey Auditorium when it’s remodeled. Plans for the Centre for the Arts in Gladish also include a little theater and expansion of the View Room. The new center will be home to the Washington Idaho Symphony, Palouse Choral Society and the Community Band of the Palouse. You can find the link for the fundraiser here https://www.cftagladish.org/event-details/centre-for-the-arts-seat-placard.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO