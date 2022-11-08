A fraction of tabulators won't feed ballots. Don't let that keep you from voting

Voting in Maricopa County got a rough start on Tuesday with ballot tabulating machines “ experiencing issues ” at dozens of voting locations.

That’s worrisome, to say the least. But nobody should be screaming voter fraud or discouraging anyone from voting.

Election officials, who’ve been transparent about the process, quickly told the public about the issues, which affected about 30% of locations, and contingency options to vote.

“If you’re at a polling place experiencing an issue with a tabulator, you have three options & your vote will be counted in each. 1) stay where you are and wait for tabulator to come online 2) drop your ballot in the secure slot (door 3) on tabulator 3) go to a nearby vote center,” board of supervisors Chairman Bill Gates tweeted .

You can vote anywhere. Just check out first

Of course, election-denier candidates cried foul.

Even Donald Trump himself said on social media, “They are trying to steal the election with bad Machines and DELAY. Don’t let it happen!”

Meanwhile, Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, offered voters advice:

“If you have already *checked in* at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you should *not* leave and go to another location without casting a vote. Your provisional ballot at the new location likely will not count.”

The county board of supervisors, which oversees Election Day voting, has identified the problem with the machines and is working to fix them, County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a news release .

If voters encounter problems, he echoed the advice of supervisors to either place a completed ballot in the secure box at the base of the tabulators, or to go to another voting site, the majority of which have not seen problems.

“If you have already checked in, but want to cast your ballot at another site, you must first check out with a poll worker at the SiteBook to return the issued ballot,” Richer noted. “Then you will be able to vote at any of our locations. All locations can be found at Locations.Maricopa.Vote .”

Don't panic. Listen to the experts and vote

None of this should be happening, especially after an incessant, two-year drumbeat from folks claiming widespread voter fraud without proof.

Problems with vote-counting machines fuel an already volatile sentiment that elections are rigged.

Then again, election officials have been clear and transparent from the beginning.

All ballots cast will be counted. Election officials have set up the system so that vote-counting will be transparent, with both political parties observing the process.

Voters should listen to them – the experts – not those hellbent on discrediting the election process. What matters now is that every registered voter who shows up at the polls is be able to cast a ballot.

Your vote is your power.

Elvia Díaz is the editorial page editor for The Republic and azcentral. Reach her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter, @elviadiaz1 .

