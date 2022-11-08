ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 1290

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas

I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

After a Two Year Hiatus, ICE is Back in North Texas This Weekend

It is a Christmas tradition for many, which has sadly been cancelled the past two years due to Covid. However, the good times return this weekend at the Gaylord Texan. I won't lie to you. I don't get the hype in this. I know SO many people that plan a trip to this this literally every year. In case you don't know, the Gaylord Texan over in Grapevine is considered THE Christmas hotel in North Texas. They have Christmas decorations all over the place, indoor snow tubing, gingerbread house making, and brunch with freaking Charlie Brown.
GRAPEVINE, TX
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy