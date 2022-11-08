Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
KPD detectives recover stolen truck
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.
KIMA TV
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
Father Charged In Connection With Child Drowning in Richland Bathroom
(Richland, WA) -- New details into the case of a man accused of drowning his one-year-old child in a Richland hotel room's bathtub. This happened back on October 28. Both Richland Police and Fire got on scene at the Woodsprings Suites off Tapteal Drive and were able to restore the toddler's heartbeat. Authorities had the 1-year-old airlifted to Seattle for treatment, where they later died. 24-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is now charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter after, police say, the father had a pattern of neglect and recklessness. He was arrested back on November 3rd.
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping
PASCO – An attempt to stop an SUV for driving with no headlights on last month led Pasco police to rescue a woman and arrest two men on suspicion of kidnapping. Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, 39, and Irwing J. Gamboa Gomez, 27, allegedly forced a 25-year-old woman into an SUV by threatening her on Oct. 28 near North 22nd Avenue and West Sylvester Street.
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Benton County acquires place for recovery center
KENNEWICK – The old Kennewick General Hospital facility at 900 S. Auburn St. has been acquired by Benton County, moving the community one step closer to having a behavioral health recovery center. On Thursday, Benton County announced it has closed escrow and received the executed deed for the facility...
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
yaktrinews.com
Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
One Woman Dead in Apparent Pasco Homicide
(Pasco, WA) -- Police in Pasco say a 24-year-old woman has died of injuries she apparently sustained in an assault. This happened Sunday around 7:30am off 28th and Hopkins. The original call was for a woman found not breathing. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent with being assaulted. She was revived and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead Sunday night around 6:30pm. Pasco Detectives are now continuing with a homicide investigation. We are asking anyone with information to please call the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.
Suspects located in corn field, accused of eluding police in stolen car
PASCO, Wash. — Four people were found hiding in a corn field after allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on Pasco-Kahlotus Road near Fosterwells Road Monday evening, Nov. 7. The vehicle sped off, but the deputy managed to find it in rough shape...
Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital
PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Deadly Shooting in Outlook
(Outlook, WA) -- A 44-year-old man has died from gunshots in Outlook. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says this happened off Price Road and Outlook Road late Tuesday night. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Sylvester Almaguer, Junior of Outlook suffering from injuries related to a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but died en route. There is some indication the shooting was gang-related. The investigation continues. This is the 33rd homicide of the year in Yakima County. The all time record is said to be 35.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire destroys detached shop, damages other property
WALLA WALLA – A fire destroyed a detached shop, plus damaged a detached garage and two vehicles. Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 was dispatched to 217 Prospect Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Golden. The fire is believed to have been caused...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls
Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
KEPR
Richland man killed in single car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man was killed Sunday night after crashing his car in Kittitas County. Washington State Patrol identified the victim as 36-year-old Alexander Pappas. According to a press release from WSP, Pappas was driving east on I-90 at milepost 92, about 7 miles east of...
