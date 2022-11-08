(Pasco, WA) -- Police in Pasco say a 24-year-old woman has died of injuries she apparently sustained in an assault. This happened Sunday around 7:30am off 28th and Hopkins. The original call was for a woman found not breathing. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent with being assaulted. She was revived and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead Sunday night around 6:30pm. Pasco Detectives are now continuing with a homicide investigation. We are asking anyone with information to please call the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.

PASCO, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO