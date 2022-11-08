Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Fall Family Weekend At WSU
It’s Fall Family Weekend at Washington State University. The weekend will culminate with Cougar football hosting Arizona State inside Martin Stadium Saturday at 12:30. The pumpkin drop starts Saturday morning at 10:00. Pumpkins will be dropped off the 12th floor of Webster hall on campus. Fall Family Weekend was...
pullmanradio.com
Plans Emerge For New Engineering And Design Precinct At WSU
Plans for several new buildings at Washington State University are starting to emerge. Documents to the WSU Regents for their meeting next week reveals initial plans for a new Engineering and Design Precinct. The report shows that Carpenter Hall and the proposed Schweitzer Engineering Hall will be the hub of the district. The precinct will include 4 or 5 new buildings. Four or more buildings will need to be demolished to make way for the new Engineering and Design Precinct. The project would take about 10 years.
pullmanradio.com
Veterans Day Closures
All government offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day. There is no mail Friday. Washington State University is closed and some schools will be closed. Pullman Transit will be running a reduced bus route service. Banks are closed.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho Wreath Ceremony this Friday
The University of Idaho invites the Moscow community, university students, faculty, and staff to recognize Veterans Day along with President Scott Green at the U of I Wreath Ceremony this Friday. The ceremony will be held on the northwest lawn of the Administration Building, near the main entrance of ISUB...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Community Center to host Fall Craft Fair
The Palouse Community Center will host a Fall Craft Fair this Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in Palouse. All are welcome to attend the free event.
pullmanradio.com
LCHS to host Harvest Dinner & Silent Auction
The Latah County Historical Society will host a Harvest Dinner and Silent auction this Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Great Room of the 1912 Center in Moscow. Soup, bread, salad, and dessert will be served, and attendees can bid on silent auction prizes. All money raised...
pullmanradio.com
S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday
There will be a S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. There is a 10 dollar entry fee that includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing Company. Entry is free during the Saturday sale. For more information visit...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Market at 1912 Center in Moscow
The second Winter Market of the season is this Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the 1912 Center in Moscow. All are welcome to shop over 30 different vendors all over the building!
Comments / 0