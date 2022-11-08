Reservations Accepted Now For Whitman County Landlord-Tennant Association’s Annual Dinner With Judge John Hart

Plans for several new buildings at Washington State University are starting to emerge. Documents to the WSU Regents for their meeting next week reveals initial plans for a new Engineering and Design Precinct. The report shows that Carpenter Hall and the proposed Schweitzer Engineering Hall will be the hub of the district. The precinct will include 4 or 5 new buildings. Four or more buildings will need to be demolished to make way for the new Engineering and Design Precinct. The project would take about 10 years.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO