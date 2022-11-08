Appeals Court Says St. Louis County’s Warrantless Arrests Are Likely Unconstitutional… But Somehow Still Pretty Much OK

Read full article on original website
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Charges filed against two men believed to members of burglary ring
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recently recovered a multiple stolen items, including a vehicle, following a burglary investigation in St. Clair. Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tuesday charges in connection with the investigation have been filed against Benjamin J. Ellert, who faces one count of stealing a motor vehicle; and James B. Fowler Jr., who has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a Class D felony; one count of possessing equipment or parts with altered identification numbers, a Class E felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a Class E felony. Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail, with a $35,000 cash bond set for Ellert and $20,000 for Fowler. Ellert faces a bond appearance hearing on Dec. 15 before Associate Judge Stanley Dale Williams, according to court records. Fowler has a Thursday hearing before Judge Williams for consideration of setting a preliminary hearing or setting a bond hearing.
Missouri has 6 months to expunge most misdemeanor pot charges
ST. LOUIS — Following the passing of Amendment 3, we’re taking a closer look at what this means for criminal marijuana offenses and the automatic expungement of some offenses. Amendment 3 has now become Article 14, Section 2 of the Missouri Constitution. Missouri NORML Attorney Dan Viets said...
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
One month after police said Marquist Murray was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department confirms an arrest was made.
Former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch Has No Regrets
McCulloch put 23 people on death row, and 3 are slated to die in the next 4 months
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said they’re...
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all who supported me,” Bostic, 43, said Wednesday morning […] The post Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce took a different road than Bob McCulloch
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as the second chapter in its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. On August 3, 1810, Peter Johnson became the first person to be executed by the state of Missouri. By...
Franklin County Voters Favor Schmitt, Rebuff Marijuana Amendment
Franklin County voters favored Eric Schmitt (R) in Tuesday’s election for US Senate, while rebuffing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Schmitt received 67 percent of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine (D) as they battled to replace Roy Blunt (R) in the Senate. Schmitt won the race overall. Franklin...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
Man dies in St. Louis County motorcycle crash
St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis. On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.
Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next
The RFT answers your questions on Missouri’s newly-passed legal weed amendment
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
Consume Legal Marijuana In Missouri Entertainment District? Yes! When?
As many of you now may know, marijuana will now be legal in the state of Missouri for anyone 21 years of age and older. Missouri voters want it, and since this will become law, the small village of River Bend, Missouri, which happens to be along the Missouri River north of Independence wants to get a jump start and make room for businesses to sell edible marijuana.
Can A Parent Give Their Child A Glass of Wine in Missouri and Illinois?
At some point in my early adult years. Think under 21 but out of high school, my parents didn't really seem to mind if I enjoyed an occasional alcoholic beverage. It got me thinking can you legally give your child a glass of wine with dinner? Or share a beer with your son or daughter while watching the game on television?
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
Some Missouri deer hunters face mandatory CWD sampling this weekend
As the November portion of firearms deer season opens in Missouri, the Department of Conservation is reminding hunters about mandatory sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal infectious disease in deer and related species for which there is no vaccine or cure. Missouri has 38 counties under management for CWD, and for both days of opening weekend hunters in 34 of those counties are required to take their harvested deer to a sampling station to test for the disease.
Dangerous Metro East hole prompts call to Contact 2
“They were flooded. That field was flooded. This was flooded. Across the street was flooded,” Washington Park resident James Kerby said.
