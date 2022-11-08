Trump votes DeSantis for Florida governor

Former President Donald Trump cast his vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) against the backdrop of a speculated 2024 rift.

Trump confirmed he cast his midterm ballot in favor of DeSantis upon exiting a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his lavish Mar-a-Lago residence Tuesday, which came days after Trump fired off one of his first public attacks on the governor ahead of a potential 2024 showdown.

"Yes I did," Trump replied when asked by reporters.

Over the weekend, Trump beta-tested his nickname attack strategy against DeSantis, bashing him as “Ron DeSanctimonious" during a rally in Pennsylvania. During subsequent rallies in Florida and Ohio, Trump refrained from attacking his speculated 2024 foe and encouraged his supporters to vote for DeSantis.

The attack on DeSantis drew backlash from some conservatives who were rankled by the close proximity of the insult to the midterm elections. DeSantis is vying for a second term as governor against Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL).

Trump also held a rally in Florida on Sunday that featured GOP heavyweights such as Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) but was noticeably devoid of DeSantis.

Behind the scenes, Trump has reportedly been vexed by DeSantis's refusal to shut down 2024 speculation. DeSantis has consistently polled as Trump's top 2024 GOP primary challenger. The Sunshine State governor and rising GOP star has been coy about his 2024 plans.

At a rally in Ohio Monday evening, in which he was speculated to make his 2024 entrance, Trump teased that a major announcement will be coming on Nov. 15.

DeSantis is expected to stave off a challenge from Democratic nominee Charlie Crist and secure a second term.