ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump votes DeSantis for Florida governor

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wH50e_0j3GraNh00

Former President Donald Trump cast his vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) against the backdrop of a speculated 2024 rift.

Trump confirmed he cast his midterm ballot in favor of DeSantis upon exiting a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his lavish Mar-a-Lago residence Tuesday, which came days after Trump fired off one of his first public attacks on the governor ahead of a potential 2024 showdown.

"Yes I did," Trump replied when asked by reporters.

Over the weekend, Trump beta-tested his nickname attack strategy against DeSantis, bashing him as “Ron DeSanctimonious" during a rally in Pennsylvania. During subsequent rallies in Florida and Ohio, Trump refrained from attacking his speculated 2024 foe and encouraged his supporters to vote for DeSantis.

The attack on DeSantis drew backlash from some conservatives who were rankled by the close proximity of the insult to the midterm elections. DeSantis is vying for a second term as governor against Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL).

Trump also held a rally in Florida on Sunday that featured GOP heavyweights such as Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) but was noticeably devoid of DeSantis.

Behind the scenes, Trump has reportedly been vexed by DeSantis's refusal to shut down 2024 speculation. DeSantis has consistently polled as Trump's top 2024 GOP primary challenger. The Sunshine State governor and rising GOP star has been coy about his 2024 plans.

At a rally in Ohio Monday evening, in which he was speculated to make his 2024 entrance, Trump teased that a major announcement will be coming on Nov. 15.

DeSantis is expected to stave off a challenge from Democratic nominee Charlie Crist and secure a second term.

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump loves to cook up dunning nicknames for his biggest enemies — which apparently now include Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who might give Trump a run for his money in the next presidential primary. Trump mocked him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” in a rally speech Saturday in Pennsylvania,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag

A Trump-supporting Florida man has been convicted of shooting at a man on a jetski flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on election day in 2020.A Miami jury found Eduardo Acosta, 39, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. Now he faces between 20 years and life imprisonment when he is sentenced on 16 December.Prosecutors told the court that Acosta was out on his own personal watercraft with a group on 3 November 2020 when they came across two other men on a small island in Biscayne Bay.The court heard that those men, Wilson Peralta...
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy