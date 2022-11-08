Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
With votes still out, here’s how San Diego Unified races, bond measure are shaping up
Two union-backed candidates for the San Diego Unified school board are leading their races, but their opponents aren’t throwing in the towel just yet. Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, are currently leading Godwin Higa, a longtime San Diego educator, and Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder, respectively.
NBC San Diego
Kids, Teachers at Chula Vista School Warned About Tuberculosis Exposure
County health officials are warning that students and staff may have been exposed to tuberculosis at Fred H. Rohr Elementary School in Chula Vista during this past summer and fall. The news comes in the wake of a report earlier this month that people might have been exposed to the...
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
chulavistatoday.com
Robert Moreno wants to shake things up at Southwestern College
Robert Moreno is running to represent National City and Northwest Chula Vista as Seat 1 on Southwestern College's Governing Board during the Nov. 8 general election. Moreno, a National City native and Southwestern College alumnus is running against Gonzalo Quintero. He is currently a board member for the Copley-Price YMCA and Community Through and a former Chula Vista Redistricting Commissioner.
McCann takes early lead in race for Chula Vista mayor
City Councilmember John McCann has built an early lead in the Chula Vista mayoral race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SD County Health: Possible tuberculosis case in CV Elementary School District
Health officials are urging those in the Chula Vista Elementary School District to get tested after learning they may have been exposed to tuberculosis during the 2022 Summer and Fall sessions.
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
San Diego Trash, Midway Height Measures Too Close to Call; Cannabis Tax, PLAs Lead
City and county voters decided several hotly contested issues Tuesday, including questions over cannabis taxation, coastal hight limits and city contracting. Measure A – the proposal to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities led by nearly 20% in early returns Tuesday. Voters cast 271,414 votes in favor of the measure – 59.1% of the total – while 187,738 others – 40.9% – voted against it. The measure, if it passes, will impose tax rates from 2% to 6% depending on the type of cannabis business, from retailing to cultivation. According to county officials, it would generate from $3 million to $5.5 million in the general fund to pay for services and infrastructure. Critics, however, challenged the fairness of taxing unincorporated communities with the funds set to go to the general fund for use throughout the greater county.
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
northcoastcurrent.com
Early vote tally: Carlsbad pool measure iffy; Blackburn ahead for mayor
Carlsbad’s Measure J — which sought voter approval of a million-dollar increase for the updating of a city pool — was running just about 50/50 based on early results from the Nov. 8 elections. Specifically, the measure proposed an amount of $1 million or more in existing...
San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market
TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
NBC San Diego
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Medical Center Escondido Makes ‘100 Best Hospitals’ List
Palomar Medical Center Escondido (PMCE) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (2016-2023), Orthopedic Surgery (2017-2023) and Spine Surgery (2020-2023) by Healthgrades. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is the only hospital in San Diego County to achieve all three 100 Best Hospital awards in 2023,...
Voters favor Fletcher in Board of Supervisors District 4 race, early results show
Incumbent Nathan Fletcher has built an early lead in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC San Diego
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Possible OD's in University Heights: SDPD
Two people died and two others were hospitalized following what was believed to be an overdose at a home in University Heights on Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said. Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home on the 4300 block of Louisiana Street for a report of...
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
Comments / 0