Nebraska State

WSLS

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER – Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances...
COLORADO STATE
WSLS

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VDOE announces $12 million in grants for school security equipment

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in grants for school security equipment. The grants will offer increased protection for students and faculty members across 431 schools and 90 school divisions. VDOE says the grants will pay for school security equipment such as video internal...
WSLS

State Volleyball Quarterfinals: Hidden Valley, Glenvar among teams that advance

ROANOKE, Va. – In what proved to be an energetic and fierce match on Saturday, Hidden valley defeated Rustburg to advance to the VHSL Class 3 State semifinals. The Titans were led by Caleigh Ponn who tallied 22 kills. She was also named the Region 3D Player of the Year. The Titans remain undefeated, 30-0, and will move on to play at Fort Defiance in the semifinals Tuesday night.
ROANOKE, VA

