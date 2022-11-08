Read full article on original website
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested during domestic dispute for shaking child
A 28-year-old Palm Bay, Florida, man was arrested after aggressively shaking a 6-year-old child during a domestic dispute on Friday. Demarques Samuel Gamble is accused of also throwing an object at the child. The incident happened early Friday morning in the 800 block of Riverpoint Drive after he and his...
erienewsnow.com
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in investment scams
CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) -- A Cape Coral man was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche, 54, was arrested on charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act.
Woman dies weeks after Fort Myers hit-and-run
The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on October 22 on Fowler Street. The 27-year-old has died, police confirmed Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: Woman arrested after chase through Immokalee in stolen car
A woman was arrested in Immokalee on Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she stole a car and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Lynn Alvarado, 52, was arrested after deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stolen silver Dodge Charger. They found the Charger near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 4th Street, but the driver, Alvarado, sped away when deputies tried to pull her over.
WINKNEWS.com
Man from San Antonio sentenced to 17 years for drug trafficking in Naples
A man from San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison on Thursday for selling drugs to an undercover Collier County detective in 2021. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rene Mata, 59, was sentenced after being arrested in September 2021 and charged with two felonies, one for trafficking in heroin and one for trafficking in fentanyl.
WINKNEWS.com
Bicyclist hit by a car and died Friday night
A Bicyclist died after getting hit by a car in the westbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at Verona Street in Fort Myers Friday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the bicyclist died from injuries. The driver remained at the location and is cooperating with law...
WINKNEWS.com
wengradio.com
Attempted Robbers Arrested In North Port
Two arrests have been made in the Sept. 12 attempted bank robbery in the 4300 block of Aidan Lane at Charlotte State Bank. Arrested are Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, Florida, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, Florida, for Attempted Robbery. Billups drove the vehicle used. Smith-Mosley was one of two individuals who entered the bank demanding money.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed by pickup truck on US-41 in south Fort Myers
On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on US-41 in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man from Fort Myers (with a 48-year-old woman from the same city as his passenger) was driving a Nissan Pickup north in the outside lane of US-41, south of Gladiolus Drive, around 7:10 p.m. A 68-year-old man from Charlestown, Rhode Island, was trying to cross the travel lanes of US-41, in front of the approaching pickup truck.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man convicted of murder sentenced to federal prison for having an IED
A Cape Coral man who had been convicted of murder has been sentenced to federal prison after being found in possession of an improvised explosive device. The United States Department of Justice says William Earl Siebert, 47, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device. Siebert pled guilty to the charge in June.
Suspicious objects prompt closure of city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Police confirmed an investigation was taking place Tuesday morning in the area of Edwards Dr. and Heitman St.
Correctional Officer charged with contraband after transactions with inmate
A correctional officer has been charged after he was caught selling food and cigarettes to an inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution.
WINKNEWS.com
Sons mourn father killed as he crossed the street in Cape Coral
The Cape Coral Police Department is cracking down on safety after a father was killed crossing the street in south Cape Coral. It happened near Back Streets, a bar in the area. George Sipos’ sons say drivers should be more careful. Sipos was always the life of the party.
Marconews.com
Naples man accused of killing wife, 5 kids more than 13 years ago deemed competent in court
A Naples man on death row, accused of killing his wife and five children more than 13 years ago, has been deemed competent to proceed to a post-conviction hearing, a judge ruled this week. On Monday, Judge Ramiro Manalich ruled that Damas is fit to proceed to a post-conviction hearing,...
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies in crash in Collier County on Friday
A 60-year-old man died in a car crash in Collier County Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was driving south on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue in Naples. The driver then lost control of the pickup truck just before 6 p.m. The truck rotated and...
NBC 2
Traffic Alerts: November 11
Major traffic delays on I-75 near the MLK southbound entrance ramp in Fort Myers. Avoid if possible.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
NBC 2
72-year-old Naples woman dies in single-vehicle crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Naples woman died in a single-vehicle crash near 201 Airport Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Wednesday morning at approximately 10:32 AM. FHP said she was traveling north on County Road 31 (Airport Road S), south of Radio...
Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a death investigation in the Larkspur Dr. area of Punta Gorda on Sunday.
