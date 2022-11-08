ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested during domestic dispute for shaking child

A 28-year-old Palm Bay, Florida, man was arrested after aggressively shaking a 6-year-old child during a domestic dispute on Friday. Demarques Samuel Gamble is accused of also throwing an object at the child. The incident happened early Friday morning in the 800 block of Riverpoint Drive after he and his...
NAPLES, FL
erienewsnow.com

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in investment scams

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) -- A Cape Coral man was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche, 54, was arrested on charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of investment scams

A 54-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested after authorities say he stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims through fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche faces charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after chase through Immokalee in stolen car

A woman was arrested in Immokalee on Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she stole a car and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Lynn Alvarado, 52, was arrested after deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stolen silver Dodge Charger. They found the Charger near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 4th Street, but the driver, Alvarado, sped away when deputies tried to pull her over.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man from San Antonio sentenced to 17 years for drug trafficking in Naples

A man from San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison on Thursday for selling drugs to an undercover Collier County detective in 2021. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rene Mata, 59, was sentenced after being arrested in September 2021 and charged with two felonies, one for trafficking in heroin and one for trafficking in fentanyl.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist hit by a car and died Friday night

A Bicyclist died after getting hit by a car in the westbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at Verona Street in Fort Myers Friday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the bicyclist died from injuries. The driver remained at the location and is cooperating with law...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fowler Street hit-and-run victim dies after weeks in critical condition

A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Fowler Street in October was declared dead on Wednesday morning. The 27-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 22 at around 10:45 p.m. Investigators with the Fort Myers Police Department say they still need the public’s help.
FORT MYERS, FL
wengradio.com

Attempted Robbers Arrested In North Port

Two arrests have been made in the Sept. 12 attempted bank robbery in the 4300 block of Aidan Lane at Charlotte State Bank. Arrested are Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, Florida, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, Florida, for Attempted Robbery. Billups drove the vehicle used. Smith-Mosley was one of two individuals who entered the bank demanding money.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed by pickup truck on US-41 in south Fort Myers

On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on US-41 in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man from Fort Myers (with a 48-year-old woman from the same city as his passenger) was driving a Nissan Pickup north in the outside lane of US-41, south of Gladiolus Drive, around 7:10 p.m. A 68-year-old man from Charlestown, Rhode Island, was trying to cross the travel lanes of US-41, in front of the approaching pickup truck.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man convicted of murder sentenced to federal prison for having an IED

A Cape Coral man who had been convicted of murder has been sentenced to federal prison after being found in possession of an improvised explosive device. The United States Department of Justice says William Earl Siebert, 47, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device. Siebert pled guilty to the charge in June.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies in crash in Collier County on Friday

A 60-year-old man died in a car crash in Collier County Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was driving south on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue in Naples. The driver then lost control of the pickup truck just before 6 p.m. The truck rotated and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property

High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

72-year-old Naples woman dies in single-vehicle crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Naples woman died in a single-vehicle crash near 201 Airport Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Wednesday morning at approximately 10:32 AM. FHP said she was traveling north on County Road 31 (Airport Road S), south of Radio...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy