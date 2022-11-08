Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak faces struggle to retain both red wall and blue wall voters
Rishi Sunak will struggle to retain the support of both wings of the Conservative party’s 2019 coalition after next week’s autumn statement, with “red wall” and “blue wall” voters starkly divided over what they want on the economy and the cost of living. A...
Putin's assault on critics of the war in Ukraine
Vasiliy Kolotilov, producer of the new documentary "Putin's War at Home" and activist TikToker Natalia tell Amanpour about the risks of speaking out against the Kremlin's war effort.
Mourning parents’ childcare petition to be debated in Parliament
A petition created by the parents of a boy who died in a nursery will be debated in Parliament after receiving more than 100,000 signatures.Nine-month-old Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September last year after he choked on food at his nursery in Ashford, Kent, it was reported.Zoe and Lewis Steeper’s petition calls on the Government to refuse to reduce existing child-adult childcare ratios, a move an early years organisation has labelled “damaging, backwards and devastating”.They launched it due to concerns increasing the number of toddlers staff can care for could put children at risk.To have more children under your...
