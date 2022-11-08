ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022: Winning ticket sold for $2.04B jackpot

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UL6JD_0j3GqrFR00

After technical difficulties caused a long delay in picking Monday's Powerball numbers, a winner in California received the record-breaking $2.04 billion grand prize.

According to the Powerball, one winner in California won the jackpot, which has a cash value of $997.6 million.

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The red Powerball was 10 and the Power Play was 2X. The next drawing will be Wednesday, Nov. 9.

In addition to the California jackpot winner, there was one Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winner in Florida and 22 Match 5 $1 million winners from the following states:

  • California.
  • Louisiana.
  • Michigan.
  • New Jersey.
  • Pennsylvania.
  • Florida.
  • Massachusetts.
  • Missouri.
  • Ohio.
  • South Carolina.
  • Washington.
  • Georgia.
  • Maryland.
  • North Carolina.
  • Oregon.
  • Texas.

The last record Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion in January 2016.

After the winner, the jackpot will be reset to $20 million. The next drawing will be Wednesday, Nov. 9.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

  • 5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.
  • 5 white balls = $1 million.
  • 4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.
  • 4 white balls = $100.
  • 3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.
  • 3 white balls = $7.
  • 2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.
  • 1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.
  • 1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What is the biggest Powerball jackpot ever?

Before Tuesday's $2.04 billion jackpot smashed records, the previous record Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was divided among three ticket winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball Grand Prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

In Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, you can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

