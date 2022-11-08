ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes

SEATTLE (AP) — Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
Snow flurries return Saturday

A powerful cold front continues to march across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with temperatures quickly falling behind the front. Following record warmth Thursday afternoon, temperatures Friday morning will drop to the 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s! The chill will continue through much of the afternoon, despite the return of sunshine during the day.
