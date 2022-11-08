Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal.”. Marchant’s loss marks the latest...
Channel 6000
Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
Channel 6000
Sunday in Oregon: Crisp fall weather to finish up the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is really starting to feel a bit more like late fall these days. Expect a crisp fall morning Sunday, with patchy fog in some areas. That will mainly be the central and southern Willamette Valley. You may just need to take some time if you have to do any travel early in the day.
Channel 6000
Great sunny weekend, if you like it cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether you’re waking up in the valley or in the bosom of the Gorge, bitter cold temperatures will greet you in the morning this weekend. Early Saturday morning, Cascade passes may get light snow accumulations. Most of the precipitation from this low-pressure system is focused south of Mt. Hood so don’t hold your breath for a snowman.
Comments / 0