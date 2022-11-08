ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRtuP_0j3GqcFm00

MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

“It’s time for a leader who’s going to respect the Wisconsin economy and put working families of Wisconsin first and always,” Michels said. “It’s time for change and that’s what this is all about.”

Governor Tony Evers cast his ballot a few hours later at the Maple Bluff Village Center, waiting in line alongside his wife, Kathy. He addressed concerns that the results of the race may not be known until Wednesday.

“I’m assuming it’s going to take a while,” Evers said. “At the end of the day, we’ll have an answer from the people of Wisconsin.”

You can follow the race as results come in on Channel3000.com and catch live around-the-clock coverage beginning at 7:25 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Anna Salinas
3d ago

Vote Tony Evers ! I don’t want republicans telling me or my future daughters that they can’t vote or what to do with their children/ bodies

Reply(1)
5
Related
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It would have made the entire difference’: Democrats wished for more funding in 3rd Congressional District race

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats outperformed expectations Tuesday as they lost by a narrower gap than forecasts suggested they would in the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin. Despite that overperformance, it was still a disappointing result for Democrats on the ground. “I was heartbroken,” said William Garcia, chair of the La Crosse County Democrats. “I think we overperformed from a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks

MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature get along better over the next two years than the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to cooperate. Republican lawmakers were meeting Thursday to elect their leaders for the next two years who will work, or not, with Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

How to make sure your provisional ballot is counted

MADISON, Wis. — If you voted using a provisional ballot on Tuesday, there are some important steps to take to make sure your vote gets counted. Provisional voters in Madison must present proper voter identification to the Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Friday. Missing documents can be turned in in person, via e-mail or via fax. The following forms...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Tim Michels concedes Wisconsin governor's race

Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded the Wisconsin governor's race to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, according to multiple sources early Wednesday morning. Michels, co-owner of Michels Construction, announced his concession in a speech lasting less than five minutes, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Katelyn Ferral. "In hindsight, looking back,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy