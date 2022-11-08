ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have been finding ways to win all season and they came up with a new one against the Houston Texans. Saquon Barkley left. Saquon Barkley right. Saquon Barkley up the middle. Barkley carried a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and scored a touchdown as the surprising Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday. “I think he loves those opportunities,” said quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw two touchdown passes to help the Giants improve to 7-2. “He loves the opportunity to take over a game and play as well as he did.”
