Pelosi says attack on her husband will affect decision on whether to remain House Speaker

By John Clark
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the attack on her husband, Paul, last week in the couple’s San Francisco home, along with the results of Tuesday’s mid-term election, will impact her decision on whether to remain in office.

Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday night in her first interview since her husband was attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday, October 28th.

Mr. Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull and injuries to his hands and right arm.

The alleged attacker, David DePape, told police he went into the home hoping to find Nancy Pelosi and break her kneecaps for “lies told by the Democratic Party.”

In the CNN interview, Pelosi drew a parallel to the attack and the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

When asked if she would retire from office if Democrats lose control of the House of Representatives, Pelosi answered, “

Well, I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” Pelosi said.

“Imagine, I only thought I was coming for ten years at the most,” she said. “If that. And here I am. I never expected to run. I never expected to run for leadership. But people encouraged me to run, and then people go to run for leadership. And here I am.”

“To see the assault on January 6th on this Capitol was something that was so devastating and traumatic for many of us. Some of my Members who are calling me about their races now, and understanding the trauma we’re experiencing again with Paul – we’re revisiting the trauma they felt that day on January 6th, having the same root, disinformation and the rest,” she continued.

